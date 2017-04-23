Filed under:
Apr 23, 2017, 10:00am EDT
April 23, 2017
Leafs give it their all, but it wasn’t enough
The tightest series of the first round, the one that lasted the longest was between the first place team and the last team to make the playoffs.
Game Six Thread: Washington Capitals vs Toronto Maple Leafs
Win or lose, this has been a great year.
Auston Matthews is The Guy now
Win or lose, the training wheels are off.
Preview: Washington Capitals at Toronto Maple Leafs Game 6
Win and go back to Washington. That’s the game plan.