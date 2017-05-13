2017 NHL draft profiles

We’re in the Conference Finals and about six weeks away from the 2017 NHL entry draft. Being the helpful person I am, I have compiled links to the most recent draft pick profiles I could find and have listed them below by player name.

It’s always good to know about all the prospects; you never know if the Leafs will move up and down in the order.

Nolan Patrick & Nico Hischier

2017 NHL Draft prospect profile: Nico Hischier has what it takes to go first overall - The Cannon

NHL Draft 2017: Nico Hischier has one clear advantage over Nolan Patrick - Broad Street Hockey

2017 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Nolan Patrick - The Cannon

Nico Hischier vs. Nolan Patrick: 7 factors of Draft Boy Goodness - Broad Street Hockey

Lias Andersson

Toronto Maple Leafs 2017 NHL Draft Target: Meet Swedish standout Lias Andersson - Pension Plan Puppets

2017 NHL Draft Profile: Lias Andersson drawing comparisons to Red Wings captain - Winging It In Motown

Kailer Yamamoto

Scouting the 2017 NHL draft: Kailer Yamamoto is good at big hockey - Raw Charge

2017 NHL Draft Profile: Small frame be damned, Kailer Yamamoto’s dynamic skill should put him on Red Wings list - Winging It In Motown

Don’t be dumb, just draft Kailer Yamamoto - Bloggers Tribune

Casey Mittlestadt

2017 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Casey Mittelstadt Has All The Tools - The Cannon

Cody Glass

Cody Glass Scouting Report: 2017 NHL Draft #6 - Last Word on Sports

Scouting the 2017 NHL draft: Don’t confuse Cody Glass for Tanner Glass - Raw Charge

Martin Necas

2017 NHL Draft Profile: Martin Nečas brings an electrifying blend of agility, skill, smarts for Red Wings - Winging It In Motown

Eeli Tolvanen

Eeli Tolvanen – 2017 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Kristian Vesalainen

Kristian Vesalainen is Finland's power forward threat for the 2017 draft | The Hockey News

Shane Bowers

Shane Bowers – 2017 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Nicolas Hague

Steelheads’ Hague dreams of Leafs calling his name - Toronto Star

Michael Rasmussen

Let’s Talk About Michael Rasmussen - Canucks Army

Ryan Poehling

2017 NHL Draft Profile: Ryan Poehling is an Investment in San Jose’s Future at Center - Fear The Fin

Elias Pettersson

2017 NHL Draft Profile: Elias Pettersson Could Be the Steal of the Draft For the Red Wings - Winging It In Motown

Cale Makar

2017 NHL Draft Profile: Cale Makar a strong candidate for Red Wings blue line - Winging It In Motown

Callan Foote

Toronto Maple Leafs 2017 Draft Target: Cal Foote - Pension Plan Puppets

Klim Kostin

Scouting the 2017 NHL Draft: A shoulder injury could drop Klim Kostin into the Lightning’s range - Raw Charge

2017 NHL Draft Profile: Injury-plagued season has Klim Kostin falling into Red Wings reach - Winging It In Motown

Juuso Valimaki

Scouting the 2017 NHL draft: Juuso Valimaki could join Tampa Bay’s ranks as an offensive D - Raw Charge

Gabe Vilardi

2017 Draft Prospect Profiles: Gabriel Vilardi Could Drive the CBJ Offense - The Cannon

Timothy Liljegren

Scouting the 2017 NHL draft: Will Timothy Liljegren fall to Tampa Bay? - Raw Charge

Miro Heiskanen

2017 NHL Draft Profile: Miro Heiskanen’s complete game should have him near top of Red Wings list - Winging It In Motown

Nick Suzuki

Toronto Maple Leafs 2017 draft target: Nick Suzuki is everyone’s favourite sleeper - Pension Plan Puppets

Macauley Carson

Macauley Carson Should be Getting A Lot More Respect - Bloggers Tribune

Oliver Castleman

Meet Oliver Castleman, the Youngest Player the 2017 NHL Entry Draft - Bloggers Tribune

Jason Robertson

The Curious Case of Jason Robertson - Bloggers Tribune

Owen Tippett

Owen Tippett offers big shot, steady production - NHL.com

Owen Tippett – Mississauga Steelheads – Player Profile - OHL Writers

2017 NHL Entry Draft Profile: Owen Tippett is Likely the Best OHLer in the Draft - Bloggers Tribune

General Draft Articles

Picking the best defenceman available at the draft might not be as obvious as it seems - TLN

Sportsnet’s Top 10 NHL Draft Prospect Rankings for April

2017 Consolidated Draft Rankings: March - Canucks Army

What should the Leafs do with their First Round Draft Pick? - Centre of Leafs Nation

The Hockey Writers 2017 NHL Draft Guide

Patrick, Hischier in tight race for No. 1 in TSN draft ranking