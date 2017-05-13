2017 NHL draft profiles

We’re in the Conference Finals and about six weeks away from the 2017 NHL entry draft. Being the helpful person I am, I have compiled links to the most recent draft pick profiles I could find and have listed them below by player name.
It’s always good to know about all the prospects; you never know if the Leafs will move up and down in the order.
Nolan Patrick & Nico Hischier
2017 NHL Draft prospect profile: Nico Hischier has what it takes to go first overall - The Cannon
NHL Draft 2017: Nico Hischier has one clear advantage over Nolan Patrick - Broad Street Hockey
2017 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Nolan Patrick - The Cannon
Nico Hischier vs. Nolan Patrick: 7 factors of Draft Boy Goodness - Broad Street Hockey
Lias Andersson
Toronto Maple Leafs 2017 NHL Draft Target: Meet Swedish standout Lias Andersson - Pension Plan Puppets
2017 NHL Draft Profile: Lias Andersson drawing comparisons to Red Wings captain - Winging It In Motown
Kailer Yamamoto
Scouting the 2017 NHL draft: Kailer Yamamoto is good at big hockey - Raw Charge
2017 NHL Draft Profile: Small frame be damned, Kailer Yamamoto’s dynamic skill should put him on Red Wings list - Winging It In Motown
Don’t be dumb, just draft Kailer Yamamoto - Bloggers Tribune
Casey Mittlestadt
2017 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Casey Mittelstadt Has All The Tools - The Cannon
Cody Glass
Cody Glass Scouting Report: 2017 NHL Draft #6 - Last Word on Sports
Scouting the 2017 NHL draft: Don’t confuse Cody Glass for Tanner Glass - Raw Charge
Martin Necas
2017 NHL Draft Profile: Martin Nečas brings an electrifying blend of agility, skill, smarts for Red Wings - Winging It In Motown
Eeli Tolvanen
Eeli Tolvanen – 2017 NHL Draft Prospect Profile
Kristian Vesalainen
Kristian Vesalainen is Finland's power forward threat for the 2017 draft | The Hockey News
Shane Bowers
Shane Bowers – 2017 NHL Draft Prospect Profile
Nicolas Hague
Steelheads’ Hague dreams of Leafs calling his name - Toronto Star
Michael Rasmussen
Let’s Talk About Michael Rasmussen - Canucks Army
Ryan Poehling
2017 NHL Draft Profile: Ryan Poehling is an Investment in San Jose’s Future at Center - Fear The Fin
Elias Pettersson
2017 NHL Draft Profile: Elias Pettersson Could Be the Steal of the Draft For the Red Wings - Winging It In Motown
Cale Makar
2017 NHL Draft Profile: Cale Makar a strong candidate for Red Wings blue line - Winging It In Motown
Callan Foote
Toronto Maple Leafs 2017 Draft Target: Cal Foote - Pension Plan Puppets
Klim Kostin
Scouting the 2017 NHL Draft: A shoulder injury could drop Klim Kostin into the Lightning’s range - Raw Charge
2017 NHL Draft Profile: Injury-plagued season has Klim Kostin falling into Red Wings reach - Winging It In Motown
Juuso Valimaki
Scouting the 2017 NHL draft: Juuso Valimaki could join Tampa Bay’s ranks as an offensive D - Raw Charge
Gabe Vilardi
2017 Draft Prospect Profiles: Gabriel Vilardi Could Drive the CBJ Offense - The Cannon
Timothy Liljegren
Scouting the 2017 NHL draft: Will Timothy Liljegren fall to Tampa Bay? - Raw Charge
Miro Heiskanen
2017 NHL Draft Profile: Miro Heiskanen’s complete game should have him near top of Red Wings list - Winging It In Motown
Nick Suzuki
Toronto Maple Leafs 2017 draft target: Nick Suzuki is everyone’s favourite sleeper - Pension Plan Puppets
Macauley Carson
Macauley Carson Should be Getting A Lot More Respect - Bloggers Tribune
Oliver Castleman
Meet Oliver Castleman, the Youngest Player the 2017 NHL Entry Draft - Bloggers Tribune
Jason Robertson
The Curious Case of Jason Robertson - Bloggers Tribune
Owen Tippett
Owen Tippett offers big shot, steady production - NHL.com
Owen Tippett – Mississauga Steelheads – Player Profile - OHL Writers
2017 NHL Entry Draft Profile: Owen Tippett is Likely the Best OHLer in the Draft - Bloggers Tribune
General Draft Articles
Picking the best defenceman available at the draft might not be as obvious as it seems - TLN
Sportsnet’s Top 10 NHL Draft Prospect Rankings for April
2017 Consolidated Draft Rankings: March - Canucks Army
What should the Leafs do with their First Round Draft Pick? - Centre of Leafs Nation
The Hockey Writers 2017 NHL Draft Guide
Patrick, Hischier in tight race for No. 1 in TSN draft ranking
