From The Branches: Leafs win their 5th straight pre-season game

Last night the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 to win their 5th straight game of the pre-season thanks to the usual crowd: William Nylander, Auston Matthews, and Magic Mitch Marner. They only have one more pre-season game to go tonight, then it’s time for the real thing!

You can read Katya’s recap of the game here.

The Toronto Marlies had their first pre-season game yesterday and lost 3-2 in overtime, after being down 2-0 with a few minutes to go in the third. Piccinich had their first goal with a sharp angle snipe on the PP....

Relive the moment as Piccinich pots his first of the preseason.#MarliesLive pic.twitter.com/Ae7o48ouR4 — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) September 30, 2017

And the Leafs’ 2C of the future, Adam Brooks, tied it up thanks to a lucky bounce...

Take a look back at Brooks' equalizer that sent tonight's game to overtime.#MarliesLive pic.twitter.com/5xS289KZnb — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) September 30, 2017

Onto the links!

Speaking of the Marlies, you can see their current pre-season roster here after they made 15 cuts to mostly ECHL players on Thursday.

PPP’s masthead used the power of our hivemind to put together a hiveroundtable about the main story lines in this pre-season: the battle for the 4C, 6th defenseman, and what the hell they’re going to do with all those wingers!

Filed under “Know Thy Enemy” is a preview of the Boston Bruins done by massive nerd Dom Lushiz... Dom Lusciv... Scrabble. I’m just gonna call him Scrabble now.

Sportsnet has a feature on the Edmonton Oilers’ little pre-season miracle Kailer Yamamoto and how he seems like a lock to get at least a 9 game tryout in the NHL after leading the pre-season with 5 goals.

Someone named Andy Strickland says that Jagr is reportedly talking with three NHL teams currently. Come on three mystery teams, one of you do the thing!

Have a great weekend everybody! The NHL regular season is just right around the corner BUDS ALL DAY!