From The Branches: Leafs win their 5th straight pre-season game

Only one more pre-season game to go, then it’s on to the real thing!

NHL: Preseason-Toronto Maple Leafs at Detroit Red Wings Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Last night the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 to win their 5th straight game of the pre-season thanks to the usual crowd: William Nylander, Auston Matthews, and Magic Mitch Marner. They only have one more pre-season game to go tonight, then it’s time for the real thing!

You can read Katya’s recap of the game here.

The Toronto Marlies had their first pre-season game yesterday and lost 3-2 in overtime, after being down 2-0 with a few minutes to go in the third. Piccinich had their first goal with a sharp angle snipe on the PP....

And the Leafs’ 2C of the future, Adam Brooks, tied it up thanks to a lucky bounce...

Onto the links!

Speaking of the Marlies, you can see their current pre-season roster here after they made 15 cuts to mostly ECHL players on Thursday.

PPP’s masthead used the power of our hivemind to put together a hiveroundtable about the main story lines in this pre-season: the battle for the 4C, 6th defenseman, and what the hell they’re going to do with all those wingers!

Filed under “Know Thy Enemy” is a preview of the Boston Bruins done by massive nerd Dom Lushiz... Dom Lusciv... Scrabble. I’m just gonna call him Scrabble now.

Sportsnet has a feature on the Edmonton Oilers’ little pre-season miracle Kailer Yamamoto and how he seems like a lock to get at least a 9 game tryout in the NHL after leading the pre-season with 5 goals.

Someone named Andy Strickland says that Jagr is reportedly talking with three NHL teams currently. Come on three mystery teams, one of you do the thing!

Have a great weekend everybody! The NHL regular season is just right around the corner BUDS ALL DAY!

Poll

What’s the best part of October?

    The NHL regular season finally starting again!
    Thanksgiving - gobble gobble!
    Halloween, or at least the cheap unsold candy you can buy after it and yes I know that’s technically November what are you the month police?
    Putting that god forsaken September heat wave in the rear view mirror never to be spoken of again
