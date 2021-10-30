Red Wings at Maple Leafs: Preview and Game Chat

7:00 pm at Scotiabank Arena

TV/Streaming: CBC

Opponent’s Site: Winging it in Motown

Justin Holl is in Sheldon Keefe’s doghouse as the Leafs get set to host the Red Wings on Saturday night. The 29-year-old defenseman is a healthy scratch in place of Timothy Liljegren, with Travis Dermott moving up to play with Morgan Rielly against the rebuilding Red Wings. The result of this means Jake Muzzin and TJ Brodie are being paired together, likely in an attempt to get Jake Muzzin back in the right direction because the 32-year-old been quite, uhh, worrying so far.

Sheldon Keefe on blue-line blender:



"The D pairs & D core has not played well enough. It's not just Holl, but Holl has not played near his level ... He's not the only one, but he's not going to play [Saturday]"https://t.co/Bq1VZQ1m7v — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 30, 2021

One of the benefits of having a capable top-six defenseman in Liljegren in the lineup is that Keefe doesn’t feel any pressure to bring someone like Holl back into the lineup after just one game.

Sheldon Keefe says he hasn’t committed to reinserting Justin Holl into the lineup after tonight, when he’ll be a healthy scratch.



Of Holl, Keefe added: “We need to build him back up because he’s an important player for us.” — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) October 30, 2021

Forwards

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - William Nylander

Alex Kerfoot - John Tavares - Mitchell Marner

Pierre Engvall - David Kämpf - Ondřej Kaše

Nick Ritchie - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds

Defense

Morgan Rielly - Travis Dermott

Jake Muzzin - TJ Brodie

Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren

Goalies

Petr Mrázek

Jack Campbell

There are no changes to the forwards, but Michael Amadio did get waived and claimed by the Vegas Golden Knights this afternoon so the Leafs are just running with 12 forward. I wouldn’t be surprised if Kirill Semyonov gets called up as the next man up from the Marlies. Either that, or the Canadiens waive Adam Brooks and we bring our mediocre boy back home.

Also, Rasmus Sandin’s father Patric is going to be in attendance tonight, likely here to watch Sweden’s Lucas Raymond.

Hello Toronto . Härligt att vara här — Patric Sandin (@psan1969) October 30, 2021

The Red Wings

Speaking of the opponent, they lost 3-2 in overtime to the division-leading Florida Panthers. They had this chaotic/admirable shift in the third period just before they tied the game. Keefe apparently showed the Leafs this clip, I assume pointing to Adam Erne and Pius Suter diving all over the ice to block shots. However, the players probably just saw four failed zone exits in a row and nodded their heads accordingly.

Sheldon Keefe showed this to the Maple Leafs this morning. https://t.co/8NU8zWgtxJ — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) October 30, 2021

Here is the Red Wings lineup, Thomas Greiss is going to start on the second half of a back-to-back.

Forwards

Filip Zadina - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Joe Veleno

Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Givani Smith

Sam Gagner - Mitchell Stephens - Carter Rowney

Defense

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider

Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek

Marc Staal - Troy Stecher

Goalies

Thomas Greiss

Alex Nedeljkovic

So, can a rested Leafs playing against a young, hard working team on the second half of a back to back overcome not having to play Justin Holl on defense? I guess we’ll see.