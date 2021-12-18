 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News More Maple Leafs test positive

Filed under:

Maple Leafs weekend games against Canucks and Kraken postponed

The Saturday game which was to be on Hockey Night in Canada is postponed to a later date. Sunday night’s game is also postponed.

By Species
/ new
Vancouver Canucks v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Graig Abel/NHLI via Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs game against the Vancouver Canucks tonight has been postponed indefinitely as COVID outbreaks continue to pop up around the NHL. Sunday’s game against the Seattle Kraken is also postponed.

This comes only two days after the Leafs game against the Calgary Flames was postponed for the same reason.

Earlier today, the NHL announced it is tightening its COVID protocols in an effort to slow down the rapid spread of the virus.

The new protocols increase mandatory mask wearing, ban indoor dining at restaurants, require daily testing, and strongly encourage players to basically stay at home or in their hotel rooms unless they are going to a formal practice.

They also included this bullet point:

Avoid the use of public transportation.

Which, OK, what players are riding around on the city bus? Maybe they are talking about the subway? I suppose some Leafs could be riding on the TTC...

When we have a new game date, we’ll update you.

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...