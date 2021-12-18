Maple Leafs weekend games against Canucks and Kraken postponed

The Toronto Maple Leafs game against the Vancouver Canucks tonight has been postponed indefinitely as COVID outbreaks continue to pop up around the NHL. Sunday’s game against the Seattle Kraken is also postponed.

TOR/VAN won’t play tonight — nor tomorrow (Canucks/Coyotes…Leafs/Kraken). — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 18, 2021

This comes only two days after the Leafs game against the Calgary Flames was postponed for the same reason.

Earlier today, the NHL announced it is tightening its COVID protocols in an effort to slow down the rapid spread of the virus.

The @NHL and @NHLPA announced today the immediate adoption of enhanced COVID-19 measures.



These enhanced measures will remain in effect through the Holiday season and the New Year, and will be re-evaluated no later than Jan. 7, 2022.



Full text: https://t.co/kcjziKo2nJ pic.twitter.com/ZOebBUm1zL — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 18, 2021

The new protocols increase mandatory mask wearing, ban indoor dining at restaurants, require daily testing, and strongly encourage players to basically stay at home or in their hotel rooms unless they are going to a formal practice.

They also included this bullet point:

Avoid the use of public transportation.

Which, OK, what players are riding around on the city bus? Maybe they are talking about the subway? I suppose some Leafs could be riding on the TTC...

When we have a new game date, we’ll update you.