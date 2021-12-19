Maple Leafs sign Ty Voit to an ELC

We’ve signed forward Ty Voit to a three-year entry level contract. #LeafsForever — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 19, 2021

Ty Voit was a mystery man at the last draft when the Leafs took him 153rd overall. He had missed the entire 2020-2021 season with the shutdown of the OHL, and all anyone had to judge from was the season he’d played at 16.

We didn’t know what to make of him last summer:

Now, he seems like a draft steal from the fifth round and a gamble that paid out. In 24 games with the Sarnia Sting, he has 29 points, eight of them his own goals, and he is the leading points man on his team. He is 27th in the entire OHL at points per game for players with at least 10 games played, and for his age group, he ranks 10th by that measure. He’s not Shane Wright, but he sure is looking like a good pick.

Voit is American, from Pittsburgh, and is 5’10” and 161 lbs. He plays centre and wing, and enjoys scoring goals and setting them up. He is mobile, agile, and fun according to those who have seen him play.

His ELC will be the mandated three years, will slide while he’s in the OHL for two years, and when we know the numbers on the deal we’ll pass them on. He gets his signing bonus now, though, so Merry Christmas, Ty, don’t spend it all in one place, unless you’re buying your mom a car like Mitch Marner did.