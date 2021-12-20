 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

FTB: Leafs shut down team activities until after Christmas

and the NHL’s future at the Olympics.

By HardevLad
/ new
Columbus Blue Jackets v Toronto Maple Leafs
TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 7: Kyle Clifford #73 walk out of the locker room before playing the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Scotiabank Arena on December 7, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be shutting down all team activities until next week after Christmas as they try to get a handle on their COVID-19 outbreak. The team implemented highestened restrictions for the players before their western Canadian road trip, but it wasn’t enough to stop seven players and two coaches catching the virus before the weekend. Now, hopefully the team can take the time off to reset, get ahead of this virus, and come back in the new year.

The Leafs sent out a press release about Thursday’s tickets, saying they’ll have a plan for them after the game gets rescheduled.

While China’s 3-5 week quarantine requirement for testing positive was a big blow to NHL players who wanted to go to the Olympics, many believe this major covid outbreak is the knockout punch. Insiders are expecting the league and players to opt out from the tournament.

And I did say in a previous article that Hockey Canada already pulled their Spengler Cup roster. In reality, they’re still only considering it. I assume they’ll wait to see what the NHL does.

Various Leafs and Branches

Leafs vs Blues on Thursday in Toronto Postponed | by: Hardev

Maple Leafs sign Ty Voit to an ELC | by: Katya

Back to Excited Episode 161: COVID Cancellations, Maurice Resigns, Spezza Appeal | by: Arvind

Is the writing on the wall for NHL to skip Olympics? | by: Elliotte Friedman, Sportsnet

This was adorable!

The NHL suspended Brett Connolly four games for his blindside hit on Tanner Kero.

Teddy Bears!

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...