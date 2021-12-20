FTB: Leafs shut down team activities until after Christmas

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be shutting down all team activities until next week after Christmas as they try to get a handle on their COVID-19 outbreak. The team implemented highestened restrictions for the players before their western Canadian road trip, but it wasn’t enough to stop seven players and two coaches catching the virus before the weekend. Now, hopefully the team can take the time off to reset, get ahead of this virus, and come back in the new year.

The @MapleLeafs will pause team activities at least through the scheduled completion of the @NHL’s Holiday Break in the schedule on Dec. 26. https://t.co/k5JATiAMV8 pic.twitter.com/9wRecoiyge — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 20, 2021

The Leafs sent out a press release about Thursday’s tickets, saying they’ll have a plan for them after the game gets rescheduled.

Game and ticketing update for December 23: pic.twitter.com/X3K7Fy23HG — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 19, 2021

While China’s 3-5 week quarantine requirement for testing positive was a big blow to NHL players who wanted to go to the Olympics, many believe this major covid outbreak is the knockout punch. Insiders are expecting the league and players to opt out from the tournament.

Nothing official yet, but a real sense NHL players aren’t headed to the Olympics. Given all the NHL game postponements this past week, no surprise if that’s the final direction. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 20, 2021

And I did say in a previous article that Hockey Canada already pulled their Spengler Cup roster. In reality, they’re still only considering it. I assume they’ll wait to see what the NHL does.

Amid concern for the health and safety of all involved, it's believed @HockeyCanada is considering withdrawing from the upcoming Spengler cup. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 19, 2021

The NHL suspended Brett Connolly four games for his blindside hit on Tanner Kero.

Chicago’s Brett Connolly has been suspended for four games for Interference on Dallas’ Tanner Kero. https://t.co/6g23ix1zDh — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 20, 2021

