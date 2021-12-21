 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Toronto announce more positive cases, up to 11 players and 6 staff in COVID protocol

A lot has happened in the last five days.

By HardevLad
Detroit Red Wings v Toronto Maple Leafs
TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 30: Jack Campbell #36 of the Toronto Maple Leafs congrats Petr Mrazek #35 after defeating the Detroit Red Wings at the Scotiabank Arena on October 30, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

The Maple Leafs announced today that four further players have tested positive for COVID-19. David Kämpf, Ilya Mikheyev, Rasmus Sandin, and Petr Mrázek are all in the NHL’s COVID protocol. That’s not all, as goalie coach, Steve Briere, and another member of the medical staff have also tested positive.

This now brings the total case count up to 11 players (Tavares, Kerfoot, Spezza, Simmonds, Brodie, Campbell, Dermott, Kämpf, Mikheyev, Sandin, Mrázek), three coaches (Keefe, Carbery, Briere), and three members of the support staff having tested positive in the last five days since the 17th of December.

The Leafs are under shutdown until after Boxing Day (Dec 26th) at least, though it’s not certain they will come off their shutdown at that time, especially after these cases have come up. The team’s next scheduled game is on December 27th in Columbus, Ohio. It seems highly unlikely the team will be making that game for three reasons:

  1. All testing negative.
  2. Able to travel between 26th and 27th.
  3. Prepared after no practices for 10 days.

Katya has a lot more on this in her article over the weekend. Things have changed, but the timelines are still impossibly narrow.

The Toronto Marlies have 10 players under COVID protocol as of our last update on December 18th. They’re shut down until after December 28th, though some of their postponed games have already been rescheduled.

