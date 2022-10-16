 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Back to Excited Episode 187: Impressions from the first week

We chat about the first three games of the Leafs season, and our takeaways from them

By Arvind.
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we chat about our takeaways from the first three games of the NHL regular season, including the rejuvenated John Tavares, the Matt Murray injury, and the Leafs strong special teams.

As always, you can find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Spotify, and just about everywhere else podcasts are distributed. Let us know what your thoughts on the opening week was, and what you’d like to see us cover in the future.

Thanks for listening!

