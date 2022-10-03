Maple Leafs make first roster cuts

We have assigned the following players to the @TorontoMarlies (AHL):— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 3, 2022
F Joseph Blandisi
F Curtis Douglas
F Max Ellis
F Pavel Gogolev
D Matt Hellickson
D Noel Hoefenmayer
D Tommy Miller
D Matteo Pietroniro
F Logan Shaw
F Graham Slaggert
Today, the Maple Leafs announced their first cuts from training camp. All of these players are either on AHL contracts or are NHL-contracted players expected to play the full season on the Marlies.
None of the players require waivers.
This is the official active roster as of now:
Leafs Active Roster
|Name
|Number
|Position
|Name
|Number
|Position
|Matt Murray
|30
|G
|Mark Giordano
|55
|D
|Jake Muzzin
|8
|D
|Wayne Simmonds
|24
|F
|TJ Brodie
|78
|D
|Jordie Benn
|18
|D
|Kyle Clifford
|43
|F
|John Tavares
|91
|F
|Calle Jarnkrok
|19
|F
|Justin Holl
|3
|D
|Morgan Rielly
|44
|D
|Alexander Kerfoot
|15
|F
|Carl Dahlstrom
|48
|D
|William Nylander
|88
|F
|Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|96
|F
|Michael Bunting
|58
|F
|Pierre Engvall
|47
|F
|Mitchell Marner
|16
|F
|Ilya Samsonov
|35
|G
|Denis Malgin
|62
|F
|Adam Gaudette
|71
|F
|Erik Kallgren
|50
|G
|Joey Anderson
|28
|F
|Auston Matthews
|34
|F
|Joseph Woll
|60
|G
|Victor Mete
|98
|D
|Timothy Liljegren
|37
|D
|David Kampf
|64
|F
|Mac Hollowell
|81
|D
|Filip Kral
|82
|D
|Rasmus Sandin
|38
|D
|Pontus Holmberg
|29
|F
|Nicholas Robertson
|89
|F
|Mikhail Abramov
|95
|F
|Mikko Kokkonen
|84
|D
|Nick Abruzzese
|26
|F
|William Villeneuve
|76
|D
|Bobby McMann
|74
|F
|Axel Rindell
|61
|D
|Alex Steeves
|46
|F
