Maple Leafs make first roster cuts

The AHL camp is getting a few more players.

By KatyaKnappe
Montreal Canadiens v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Today, the Maple Leafs announced their first cuts from training camp. All of these players are either on AHL contracts or are NHL-contracted players expected to play the full season on the Marlies.

None of the players require waivers.

This is the official active roster as of now:

Leafs Active Roster

Name Number Position
Matt Murray 30 G
Mark Giordano 55 D
Jake Muzzin 8 D
Wayne Simmonds 24 F
TJ Brodie 78 D
Jordie Benn 18 D
Kyle Clifford 43 F
John Tavares 91 F
Calle Jarnkrok 19 F
Justin Holl 3 D
Morgan Rielly 44 D
Alexander Kerfoot 15 F
Carl Dahlstrom 48 D
William Nylander 88 F
Nicolas Aube-Kubel 96 F
Michael Bunting 58 F
Pierre Engvall 47 F
Mitchell Marner 16 F
Ilya Samsonov 35 G
Denis Malgin 62 F
Adam Gaudette 71 F
Erik Kallgren 50 G
Joey Anderson 28 F
Auston Matthews 34 F
Joseph Woll 60 G
Victor Mete 98 D
Timothy Liljegren 37 D
David Kampf 64 F
Mac Hollowell 81 D
Filip Kral 82 D
Rasmus Sandin 38 D
Pontus Holmberg 29 F
Nicholas Robertson 89 F
Mikhail Abramov 95 F
Mikko Kokkonen 84 D
Nick Abruzzese 26 F
William Villeneuve 76 D
Bobby McMann 74 F
Axel Rindell 61 D
Alex Steeves 46 F

