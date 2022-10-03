Maple Leafs make first roster cuts

We have assigned the following players to the @TorontoMarlies (AHL):



F Joseph Blandisi

F Curtis Douglas

F Max Ellis

F Pavel Gogolev

D Matt Hellickson

D Noel Hoefenmayer

D Tommy Miller

D Matteo Pietroniro

F Logan Shaw

F Graham Slaggert — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 3, 2022

Today, the Maple Leafs announced their first cuts from training camp. All of these players are either on AHL contracts or are NHL-contracted players expected to play the full season on the Marlies.

None of the players require waivers.

This is the official active roster as of now: