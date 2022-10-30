GDT: California trip comes to an end

Good evening Toronto Maple Leafs fans and welcome to the final game chat of the annual California road trip.

After kicking it off with a train ride to Winnipeg where they won, the Leafs headed west to the Nevada desert and lost to the Golden Knights 3-1. Then a few days off and the San Francisco Bay area was next where the Leafs lose to the San Jose Sharks 4-3 in overtime. Last night was a clear cut 4-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings, and now we’re down the interstate in Orange County to face off against the once mighty Anaheim Ducks.

All of the important information is here in the preview:

Sheldon Keefe has said there will be line changes, but everyone has to wait and see them in game. No hints.

Historically the Leafs have fared well against the Ducks, with a 30-12-5-1 record (5 ties) and in Anaheim at the Honda Centre (formerly Arrowhead Pond), the Leafs are 12-9-1 with a matching 59 goals for and 59 goals against.

Last year in Anaheim the Leafs won 5-1, with goals from Auston Matthews, Alexander Kerfoot, Michael Bunting, William Nylander, and Wayne Simmonds. Jack Campbell made 39 saves on 40 shots.

Can the Leafs end the trip on a high note before facing off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday? Forget the high note can they even win the game?

Who knows! Either way, yell about it here.

Go Leafs Go, I guess.