GDT: Leafs vs. Penguins at the Hall of Fame game

Tonight is the annual Hall of Fame game honouring the new inductees and giving a nod to Börje Salming.

Pittsburgh Penguins v Toronto Maple Leafs
Don Edwards #30 and Borje Salming #21 of the Toronto Maple skate against Jim McGeough #16 and Randy Cunneyworth #15 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during NHL game action on October 23, 1985 at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, Ontario Canada.
Pittsburgh Penguins @ Toronto Maple Leafs
7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena
Watch on: TVAS, TSN4, ATTSN-PT
As noted in the preview, you can expect additional pre-game programming to tie into Remembrance Day, which means the puck drop for the game probably won’t be until about 7:20, at the earliest.

Tavares is looking for goal #400 tonight.

