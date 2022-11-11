GDT: Leafs vs. Penguins at the Hall of Fame game

Pittsburgh Penguins @ Toronto Maple Leafs
7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena
Watch on: TVAS, TSN4, ATTSN-PT
Opponent’s Site: PensBurgh
As noted in the preview, you can expect additional pre-game programming to tie into Remembrance Day, which means the puck drop for the game probably won’t be until about 7:20, at the earliest.
Friday night lines pic.twitter.com/7KHW4LvInx— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 11, 2022
Let's do this.#LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/lg2YFTTM6N— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 11, 2022
Tavares is looking for goal #400 tonight.
