Monday FTB: Sundin and Spezza team up at the HHOF Legends Classic

Yesterday was the Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic game at Scotiabank Arena. Despite Mats Sundin bringing in Jason Spezza as a ringer, they lost to Roberto Luongo’s team (technically Eric Lindros’) 10-6.
The @HockeyHallFame's Legends Classic alumni game is underway! #HHOF2022 #HHOF— NHL (@NHL) November 13, 2022
Game-worn jerseys from the first period will be autographed and are open for bidding via NHL Auctions as part of the 2022 Induction Auction from Nov. 9-15: https://t.co/lgbRmRGXhT pic.twitter.com/DoYuQS9Lu4
I don’t know why the HHOF is tweeting like this, all I see are two Leafs legends.
How strange is this Leafs and Sens fans?! @HyundaiCanada | #HHOF2022 pic.twitter.com/Sj7khWG8zV— Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) November 13, 2022
Hahahahaha, awesome.
Classic commercial.— IcehockeyGifs (@IcehockeyG) November 12, 2022
Sandström, Renberg.. and Börje Salming pic.twitter.com/grDA6qS8vq
This is a very developing story out of Illinois where a semi-truck crashed into a school bus carrying a varsity boys hockey team. The truck driver was drunk and was reportedly speeding and weaving. We’ll have more updates as this story unfolds but as of right now three victims in the school bus are in critical condition.
At Least 16 Hurt, 3 Critically, After Semi Slams Into Chicago High School Hockey Team’s Bus | from: NBC Chicago
Here are some scores to round out a quiet Sunday in hockey.
The @SanJoseSharks earned the League’s 20th third-period, multi-goal comeback win of the season - the most ever at this stage of an NHL season (243 GP).#NHLStats: https://t.co/jL9lCln0Q8 pic.twitter.com/iF78b3Dilw— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 14, 2022
