Monday FTB: Sundin and Spezza team up at the HHOF Legends Classic

Two Leafs legends from different eras team up

By HardevLad
Ottawa Senators v Toronto Maple Leafs
TORONTO - SEPTEMBER 24: Mats Sundin #13 of the Toronto Maple Leafs battles for a loose puck with Jason Spezza #19 of the Ottawa Senators during their preseason NHL game on September 24, 2007 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Photo by Dave Sandford/Getty Images

Yesterday was the Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic game at Scotiabank Arena. Despite Mats Sundin bringing in Jason Spezza as a ringer, they lost to Roberto Luongo’s team (technically Eric Lindros’) 10-6.

I don’t know why the HHOF is tweeting like this, all I see are two Leafs legends.

Hahahahaha, awesome.

This is a very developing story out of Illinois where a semi-truck crashed into a school bus carrying a varsity boys hockey team. The truck driver was drunk and was reportedly speeding and weaving. We’ll have more updates as this story unfolds but as of right now three victims in the school bus are in critical condition.

Here are some scores to round out a quiet Sunday in hockey.

