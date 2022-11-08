 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GDT: Leafs face league leaders Vegas

Keefe continues to hold his best lineup in his pocket until he wants to win the game

By HardevLad
Toronto Maple Leafs v Carolina Hurricanes
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 06: William Nylander #88 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period of their game at PNC Arena on November 06, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Toronto won 3-1.
Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs are hoping to keep up with their winning ways against good teams as they face the Vegas Golden Knights at home tonight. The top-six has reverted back back to Matthews-Marner, Tavares-Nylander for this game, presumably until Sheldon Keefe realizes he wants his team to score goals and win games. I digress.

Tonight is also going to be Erik Källgren’s fifth start of the season. If Ilya Samsonov (who is skating) remains out for the next few games, Källgren can catch his eight total starts for the Leafs by the end of the week. Keith Petruzzelli is still here in the wings, with a chance at playing on Saturday night. What fun.

Tonight, let’s give out a big “FUCK CANCER” in support of Rodion Amirov, who is back with his family. You can do this, buddy. Kick cancer’s ass.

Former Leafs

Phil “The Thrill” Kessel — the goat returns to Toronto with another team.
Michael Amadio — a player fans got way too upset about leaving is still on Vegas.
Ben Hutton — is a healthy scratch.
Robin Lehner — is on LTIR.
Byron Froese — is in the minors.
Michael Hutchinson — is also in the minors and can’t hurt you anymore.

GO LEAFS GO!

GO RODION GO!

