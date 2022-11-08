GDT: Leafs face league leaders Vegas

The Toronto Maple Leafs are hoping to keep up with their winning ways against good teams as they face the Vegas Golden Knights at home tonight. The top-six has reverted back back to Matthews-Marner, Tavares-Nylander for this game, presumably until Sheldon Keefe realizes he wants his team to score goals and win games. I digress.

Tonight is also going to be Erik Källgren’s fifth start of the season. If Ilya Samsonov (who is skating) remains out for the next few games, Källgren can catch his eight total starts for the Leafs by the end of the week. Keith Petruzzelli is still here in the wings, with a chance at playing on Saturday night. What fun.

Tonight, let’s give out a big “FUCK CANCER” in support of Rodion Amirov, who is back with his family. You can do this, buddy. Kick cancer’s ass.

Former Leafs

Phil “The Thrill” Kessel — the goat returns to Toronto with another team.

Michael Amadio — a player fans got way too upset about leaving is still on Vegas.

Ben Hutton — is a healthy scratch.

Robin Lehner — is on LTIR.

Byron Froese — is in the minors.

Michael Hutchinson — is also in the minors and can’t hurt you anymore.

GO LEAFS GO!

GO RODION GO!