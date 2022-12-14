Wednesday FTB: The Great 800

Alex Ovechkin scored goal #800 in his career, putting him one step closer to Gordie Howe’s second place record and Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record. He did it in Chicago on a hat-trick (798, 799, 800) in probably the best night that fanbase will see all year.
The Great 8 is 37 years old this season and needs 97 more goals to reach The Great One. And after a 50-goal season last year he’s on pace to do it before the age of 40.
ALEX OVECHKIN IS THE THIRD PLAYER IN NHL HISTORY TO SCORE 800 CAREER GOALS#Gr800 | @LeidosInc pic.twitter.com/aeQaG5mePe— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 14, 2022
In true Ovi fashion, #800 comes with a hat trick pic.twitter.com/h8zGuMuJXb— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 14, 2022
Ovi was mic'd up for goal No. 800 — just listen to the elation. #Gr800 pic.twitter.com/ssEBVB8jEw— NHL (@NHL) December 14, 2022
Just to finish off this tweet, he did it in the same game.
The wait for Alex Ovechkin's goals— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) December 14, 2022
399th to 400th: Next Game
499th to 500th: Same Game
599th to 600th: Same Game
699th to 700th: Next Game
799th to 800th: ???
Watch the 3rd period on @sportsnet to see of he gets to 800
Poll
Do you want to see Ovi break the record?
-
77%
Heck yes!
-
11%
I hope so but I don’t think he’ll get there
-
11%
Wayne’s record is too good to beat
