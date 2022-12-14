Wednesday FTB: The Great 800

Alex Ovechkin scored goal #800 in his career, putting him one step closer to Gordie Howe’s second place record and Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record. He did it in Chicago on a hat-trick (798, 799, 800) in probably the best night that fanbase will see all year.

The Great 8 is 37 years old this season and needs 97 more goals to reach The Great One. And after a 50-goal season last year he’s on pace to do it before the age of 40.

ALEX OVECHKIN IS THE THIRD PLAYER IN NHL HISTORY TO SCORE 800 CAREER GOALS#Gr800 | @LeidosInc pic.twitter.com/aeQaG5mePe — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 14, 2022

In true Ovi fashion, #800 comes with a hat trick pic.twitter.com/h8zGuMuJXb — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 14, 2022

Ovi was mic'd up for goal No. 800 — just listen to the elation. #Gr800 pic.twitter.com/ssEBVB8jEw — NHL (@NHL) December 14, 2022

Just to finish off this tweet, he did it in the same game.

The wait for Alex Ovechkin's goals



399th to 400th: Next Game

499th to 500th: Same Game

599th to 600th: Same Game

699th to 700th: Next Game

799th to 800th: ???



Watch the 3rd period on @sportsnet to see of he gets to 800 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) December 14, 2022

Among many other big nights among the Leafs last night, Mark Giordano scored his 400th career assist.

Board of Governors meetings are happening.

NHL play-in series for playoffs has traction, but not with Gary Bettman — yet. That, plus more in my wrap-up from the Board of Governors ⤵️



via @TheAthletic https://t.co/7AA7RBJ5Em — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 13, 2022

Highlight of the night comes from Brayden Point in Tampa’s blowout win over Seattle.