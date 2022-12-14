 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday FTB: The Great 800

897 is within sight

By HardevLad
Washington Capitals v Chicago Blackhawks
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 13: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals waves to the crowd as he is honored after scoring his 800th career goal against Chicago during the third period at United Center on December 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Alex Ovechkin scored goal #800 in his career, putting him one step closer to Gordie Howe’s second place record and Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record. He did it in Chicago on a hat-trick (798, 799, 800) in probably the best night that fanbase will see all year.

The Great 8 is 37 years old this season and needs 97 more goals to reach The Great One. And after a 50-goal season last year he’s on pace to do it before the age of 40.

Just to finish off this tweet, he did it in the same game.

Poll

Do you want to see Ovi break the record?

view results
  • 77%
    Heck yes!
    (14 votes)
  • 11%
    I hope so but I don’t think he’ll get there
    (2 votes)
  • 11%
    Wayne’s record is too good to beat
    (2 votes)
18 votes total Vote Now

Various Leafs and Branches

Recap: Leafs Devastate Ducks | by: DrJimHawks

Sheldon Keefe Post Game, Leafs 7 vs. Ducks 0: “Every single player on the game sheet was a plus-one or better… It’s a good team win” | from: MLHS

Leafs Notebook: 29 games into 2022-23, the Leafs are an incrementally improved team — and are winning games differently than in seasons past | by: Anthony Petrielli

Hat trick gives Capitals captain Ovechkin 800 career goals | by: Kristen Shilton

Noah Corson, son of former NHLer, facing sexual assault charge in Quebec | from: Rick Westhead

Among many other big nights among the Leafs last night, Mark Giordano scored his 400th career assist.

Board of Governors meetings are happening.

Highlight of the night comes from Brayden Point in Tampa’s blowout win over Seattle.

