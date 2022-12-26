FTB: Dust off your mitts, it’s Boxing Day

I hope everyone had a lovely Christmas or otherwise just a wonderful Sunday. NHL games will resume tomorrow, but the AHL is back and the Toronto Marlies are playing the Belleville Senators at 3:00 p.m. this afternoon at the Scotiabank Arena.

I know the World Juniors space was dead in the summer, but are you interested this time around? My gut tells me folks will return to tradition. Will you?

Canada plays its first game today at 6:30 p.m. ET against Czechia, broadcast on TSN, as always. How are the boys in Red and White looking?

And here is something else I found published today.

It may be Monday, but go out there and make it the best Monday of the year.