FTB: Marner makes history

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans, and people who accidentally clicked on this in their news feed.

Last night the Maple Leafs five game win streak ended at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning, but in overtime so there’s a little sliver of positivity.

But, one streak stayed alive and broke records. Mitch Marner scored two goals in the loss to break the Maple Leafs record point streak by scoring a point in 19 straight games.

Congratulations Mitch, keep on scoring so people keep talking about you and it keeps making people outside Toronto mad.

The national attention towards Mitch Marners 18 game point streak is insane! This is a local story, not a league wide one. The NHL record is 51!! In fact, Marners (admittedly great) streak is currently tied for the 40th best of all time. 40! — Andrew Walker (@AWalksOfficial) December 2, 2022

Love it.

The Rangers/Chicago game got a little heated last night:

Trouba with a huge hit on Athanasiou and chaos ensues pic.twitter.com/xrx3V7M1Op — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 4, 2022

Jacob Trouba slams his helmet and yells at the Rangers bench before being sent to the locker room pic.twitter.com/7cPLX0S51k — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) December 4, 2022

Chicago would win that game 5-2. Shame on you New York.

Jordan Binnington, goalie for the St. Louis Blues and general fake tough guy, kept up his usual nonsense last night and his team is getting sick of it.

Binnington let in three goals to Pittsburgh, and then tried to take out his anger at his being terrible on Jason Zucker.

I think I’ve seen more clips of Binnington like this than for his actual play this season. pic.twitter.com/oHbtAciZvH — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) December 4, 2022

No punishment there, but Jason Zucker got his revenge.

Zucker scores on Binnington, and that's going to end his night pic.twitter.com/jODVky9G20 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) December 4, 2022

But wait! There’s more!

Actually, his night wasn't over just yet. First, Binnington got a 10-minute misconduct. Now his night is over. pic.twitter.com/6Gae8ArjWC — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) December 4, 2022

10 minutes for inciting? That’s a new one to me. Even the refs got sick of his act. Enjoy being waived soon, Jordan.

Alright folks, that’s it for me. Enjoy your day everyone, no Leafs until Tuesday night in Dallas.