FTB: Marner makes history

Local boy does good.

By elseldo
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs v Tampa Bay Lightning Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans, and people who accidentally clicked on this in their news feed.

Last night the Maple Leafs five game win streak ended at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning, but in overtime so there’s a little sliver of positivity.

But, one streak stayed alive and broke records. Mitch Marner scored two goals in the loss to break the Maple Leafs record point streak by scoring a point in 19 straight games.

Congratulations Mitch, keep on scoring so people keep talking about you and it keeps making people outside Toronto mad.

Love it.

The Rangers/Chicago game got a little heated last night:

Chicago would win that game 5-2. Shame on you New York.

Jordan Binnington, goalie for the St. Louis Blues and general fake tough guy, kept up his usual nonsense last night and his team is getting sick of it.

Binnington let in three goals to Pittsburgh, and then tried to take out his anger at his being terrible on Jason Zucker.

No punishment there, but Jason Zucker got his revenge.

But wait! There’s more!

10 minutes for inciting? That’s a new one to me. Even the refs got sick of his act. Enjoy being waived soon, Jordan.

Alright folks, that’s it for me. Enjoy your day everyone, no Leafs until Tuesday night in Dallas.

