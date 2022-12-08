GDT: Leafs vs Kings

07:00 PM at Scotiabank Arena

Watch on: TVAS, TSN4, BSW

Opponent’s Site: Jewels From The Crown

Just over a year ago, former Leafs prospect and current LA King defenceman Sean Durzi played his first NHL game against the Leafs, and managed a goal and an assist in the game. Since he’s already gotten the “former Leafs’ player/prospect” and “first NHL goal/point” boosts that players often get against the Leafs, Durzi’s trying for the “Toronto-born player” boost this time by bringing 200 family and friends. I don’t even know that many people!

L.A.'s Sean Durzi has more than 200 people coming to tonight's game in Toronto, his first: "A lot of people excited to see me, so that makes me happy. It is an expensive night. Very expensive.... Having a dream here in Toronto is playing on this ice. Might be tough to nap." — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) December 8, 2022

Hopefully they go home disappointed, unless they happen to be Leafs fans. Well, if the Leafs win and Durzi scores, like last time, that would be alright too.

Puck drop’s at 7:00 eastern. Go Leafs Go!