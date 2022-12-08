 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GDT: Leafs vs Kings

TJ Brodie returns from injury, and the Leafs will look to keep up their strong recent play as they face the Kings

By Catch-67
/ new
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Los Angeles Kings Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Kings @ Toronto Maple Leafs

07:00 PM at Scotiabank Arena

Watch on: TVAS, TSN4, BSW

Opponent’s Site: Jewels From The Crown

Just over a year ago, former Leafs prospect and current LA King defenceman Sean Durzi played his first NHL game against the Leafs, and managed a goal and an assist in the game. Since he’s already gotten the “former Leafs’ player/prospect” and “first NHL goal/point” boosts that players often get against the Leafs, Durzi’s trying for the “Toronto-born player” boost this time by bringing 200 family and friends. I don’t even know that many people!

Hopefully they go home disappointed, unless they happen to be Leafs fans. Well, if the Leafs win and Durzi scores, like last time, that would be alright too.

Puck drop’s at 7:00 eastern. Go Leafs Go!

