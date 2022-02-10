Preview and Game Thread: Maple Leafs in Calgary with an (almost) ideal lineup

9:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Saddledome

TV/Streaming: TSN4

Opponent’s SB Nation Site: Matchsticks and Gasoline

After months of injuries, COVID protocols, and cap troubles, the Toronto Maple Leafs finally have settled on their ideal 21-man roster they were probably expecting to have this season — with the sole exception of Nick Ritchie and his unburied salary, which they probably didn’t expect would bite them in the behind.

The Leafs have a roster of 12 healthy forwards, seven healthy defensemen, and two healthy goalies all under the salary cap. No LTIR needed, no emergency exemptions, none of that. They’re officially banking cap space!

This news comes after Auston Matthews and Jake Muzzin were confirmed to be in the lineup tonight as the Leafs get set to play the Calgary Flames.

A 21-man roster indicates 20 active players in the lineup and one spare. At the moment, that spare is Travis Dermott, but he’ll be in the lineup tonight as Wayne Simmonds is back home with his wife and family, welcoming home their second child.

Without Wayne, the Leafs will run 11 forwards and seven defensemen, a configuration they have decided to keep over sending Timothy Liljegren to the minors or waiving Dermott and bringing in a 13th forward. The right decision, IMO.

As the Leafs head into the next month and a half before the trade deadline — the NBA’s deadline was today, by the way, and it was WILD — this is the roster Kyle Dubas is going to be weighing as he ponders deadline acquisitions. Is it time for an impact forward to upgrade the middle six? Or does Dubas finally believe he can find an upgrade on Justin Holl? All of that is going to start being answered in the near future.

Leafs Lineup

Forwards

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Alex Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander

Ilya Mikheyev - David Kämpf - Ondřej Kaše

Pierre Engvall - Jason Spezza

OUT: Wayne Simmonds (daddy)

Defense

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie

Jake Muzzin - Justin Holl

Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren

Travis Dermott

Goalies

Jack Campbell - projected starter

Petr Mrázek

Flames Lineup

Forwards

Johnny Gaudreau - Elias Lindholm - Matthew Tkachuk

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Dillon Dube - Sean Monahan - Brett Ritchie

Milan Lucic - Adam Ruzicka - Trevor Lewis

OUT: Tyler Pitlick (injured), Brad Richardson (scratched)

Defense

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Oliver Kylington - Christopher Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - Erik Gudbranson

OUT: Michael Stone (scratched)

Goalies

Jacob Markstrom - projected starter

Dan Vladar