Maple Leafs fish for a win in Seattle, catch a big one

Intro

The game starts with a fast pace, good action up and down the ice with both teams playing great defence, blocking shots, taking chances, and a smooth whistle free four minutes that ends after Alex Kerfoot scores high blocker side from the top of the slot.

ALEXANDER KERFOOT



The drought is over! 1-0 pic.twitter.com/JCtszo5Ohm — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 15, 2022

My expectations for both teams in this game are high.

Play resumes in the same fashion it started with, nice smooth play from both teams that see great saves and passing happen on both sides.

‘s puck

The Kraken get their turn to score a goal when Calle Jarnkrok scores his 9th goal of the season when Nylander’s puck moving attempt gets caught up in the refs skates, and Seattle takes advantage to tie it up.

Should Nylander have sent it out of the zone? Sure.



However, great assist from the ref pic.twitter.com/Zl2ybtSWqn — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 15, 2022

All tied up halfway through the first.

But not for long!

Michael Bunting scores his 15th of the season. continuing his run for the Calder Trophy.

MICHAEL BUNTING



15TH OF THE SEASON! pic.twitter.com/agLXxb5od5 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 15, 2022

Maple Leafs lead 2-1.

The Maple Leafs continue their offensive domination of this period, moving the puck around nicely, keeping it away from the Kraken, and then Jamie Oleksiak is called for tripping Wayne Simmonds - dangerous! - and then a nice tic-tac-toe play started by Jason Spezza gets finished by Ondřej Kaše and the Leafs go up 3-1.

ONDREJ KASE



Back-to-back games with a goal pic.twitter.com/OnD1XNOtob — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 15, 2022

It’s not all fun and games, Jake Muzzin - who just returned from concussion watch - collides with Mason Appleton and heads to the room.

Jake Muzzin went to the locker room after colliding with Mason Appleton along the boards pic.twitter.com/pr1klsr9pj — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 15, 2022

That’s not great, but what is great is the Maple Leafs holding a 3-1 lead as the first period ends.

The second period opens with a new goalie in the Kraken net, Chris Diedger takes over for Phillip Grubauer, who let in three goals on eleven shots. We also get Jake Muzzin back! Great start to the period!

The period almost gets better when William Nylander comes close to making it 4-1 (shudder) when he rings a shot off the post. So close Willie.

Nylander rips a shot off the post pic.twitter.com/xusVN4q7Zd — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 15, 2022

Vince Dunn trips William Nylander, giving the Maple Leafs 100% power play in this game a second chance to score. They do! Mitch Marner scores his 400th career point as a Maple Leaf!

MITCH MARNER



400 Career points pic.twitter.com/VV981905xO — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 15, 2022

It is 4-1 Maple Leafs mid-way through the game!

Auston Matthews takes a break from play to make Petr Mrázek do some work on the bench.

the way Mrazek smiles at Auston Matthews is the way we all smile at Auston Matthews pic.twitter.com/rqbfiQKuuU — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 15, 2022

He’s also doing work on the ice.

Matthews gets in the shooting lane and blocks the shot pic.twitter.com/Wi4ljxlcvR — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 15, 2022

The Seattle Kraken get a chance to score on the powerplay of their own, after David Kämpf is caught slashing future Leaf Vince Dunn? Think about it Dubas.

The Kraken do not score, and this easy going game is 4-1 at the end of the second period. Jack Campbell hasn’t been challenged a lot, but he’s stepping up when needed.

His name Jack Campbell pic.twitter.com/88P9YDSIpc — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 15, 2022

Intermission brings us an important message:

The Kraken do not debut a new goalie in the third period, but Jake Muzzin tries to bring Mrázek in when he knocks Morgan Geekie into the net. Muzzin is called for interference, but that's fine, as David Kämpf scores off a Mitch Marner rebound and makes it 5-1 Toronto.

JAKE MUZZIN



Scores a player. Interference. pic.twitter.com/pVCUsEN89s — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 15, 2022

DAVID KAMPF



WHAT A PLAY BY MITCH MARNER pic.twitter.com/2fyJlUQnyl — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 15, 2022

The Kraken are 0-2 on the power play tonight. BUT! They get another chance when Justin Holl is called for tripping Marcus Johansson. Almost right away Jared McCann thinks he’s scored on Jack Campbell, but play continues for 30 seconds until the goal horn just goes off in the middle of play. It appears the goal was reviewed and announced good that way. I like it.

The random goal horn, not the goal itself.

Jared McCann gets the revenge goal. 5-2 pic.twitter.com/G3rPT3zT41 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 15, 2022

5-2 Maple Leafs.

The Kraken have picked up their game, they’ve now closed the gap on shots on goal midway through the third, but have a long way to go to close the three goal gap.

They try, oh how they try, but the Leafs defensive game is strong and Jack Campbell is on top of his game tonight.

Campbell makes a point-blank save on Donskoi pic.twitter.com/Q1SghKa3MP — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 15, 2022

The Maple Leafs don’t give up, John Tavares almost scores, hitting the post, then Jake Muzzin makes it 6-2, ending his long goal drought.

JAKE MUZZIN



28-game goalless drought is no more! pic.twitter.com/L3RmKRBku4 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 15, 2022

That is it! The Maple Leafs get their 32nd win of the season against the 32nd NHL team. Numbers!

This game was a very nice palate cleanser after the frustrating games in Vancouver and Calgary last week. A very nice, calm, game that saw some highlight reel goals but no major goofs from the Leafs. Even strength, power play, and short handed goals. Build off this play, take it in, relax, enjoy yourselves, and keep it going like this.

Speaking of keeping it going, the Maple Leafs come home from the worst coast to host the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday night at 7PM. The Penguins have been hot lately, so it’s going to be a bigger challenge. Thankfully this was a confidence boosting game.

See you all then!

Game notes: