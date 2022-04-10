Back to Excited Episode 174: Matthews’ Magnificence

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we discuss:

Auston Matthews’ amazing goalscoring run [0:33]

Justin Holl’s quietly good season [20:33]

Evaluating the thought process behind Kyle Dubas’ least successful moves [29:45]

As always, you can find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, and just about every other podcast distributor. Let us know what you think of Holl’s season, and about whether we’re too kind to Dubas’ worst moves. Thanks for listening!