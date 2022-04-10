 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Back to Excited Episode 174: Matthews’ Magnificence

We also discuss Justin Holl’s success, and the common ground between Kyle Dubas’ worst moves

By Arvind.
/ new
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we discuss:

  • Auston Matthews’ amazing goalscoring run [0:33]
  • Justin Holl’s quietly good season [20:33]
  • Evaluating the thought process behind Kyle Dubas’ least successful moves [29:45]

As always, you can find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, and just about every other podcast distributor. Let us know what you think of Holl’s season, and about whether we’re too kind to Dubas’ worst moves. Thanks for listening!

Next Up In Back To Excited

Loading comments...