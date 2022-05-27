It’s time for a summer of fun

Hello Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

So our playoffs ended weeks ago, and we’re watching other fans have fun seeing their teams move on, and on, in the playoffs. Don’t be jealous. Just ignore it.

It’s a big beautiful world out there and we have plenty of options to keep ourselves entertained and busy all summer. While the temperatures get warmer, I’ll be exploring many options to keep myself busy and hopefully inspire you to do the same.

This is just a quick introductory post and I thought I would get some interest going and see if anyone had any suggestions. Please, this is a slow time at work, let me fill my time. Here is my list so far:

Exploring your city

Going for a hike

Supporting some local sports teams (soccer, baseball, etc..)

Home renovations

Finding out if Winnipeg actually has an airport

How close can you get to Area 51?

The beach: Fun or fail?

How far can I drive on 10 bucks of gas?

Marineland: Dear God, why do people go there?

Do you have some suggestions? Please, let me know in the comments! It’s a slow time at work so I need to fill my time.