Friday FTB: the Ottawa Senators are relocating

I feel a lot better about the future of the Leafs after seeing this video of Kyle Dubas and Jason Spezza at the Memorial Cup. I do find it funny that Spezza is older than Dubas by a few years.

Spotted at the #MemorialCup!



Kyle Dubas and Jason Spezza watching the Cataractes vs. Bulldogs. pic.twitter.com/qWSUQzXhJl — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 23, 2022

The Canadian Heritage committee, which has oversight of Hockey Canada, is sending out subpoenas to the three main parties that could give us real answers about the coverup and where the money came from. At this point lots of men have blood on their hands.

The Canadian Heritage standing committee will meet July 26-27 and will subpoena Glen McCurdie of Hockey Canada, Henein Hutchison (who conducted third-party investigation), Barry Lorenzetti of BFL Insurance and, most importantly, a redacted copy of the non-disclosure agreement. — Ken Campbell (@Ken_Campbell27) June 23, 2022

The Kanata Senators are officially becoming the Ottawa Senators (or hopefully a new better nickname) as their relocation has been approved. Maybe they can now call themselves the LeBreton Flat Stanley’s?

BREAKING: NCC announces the Ottawa Senators have won the bid to redevelop LeBreton Flats. Senators working with the following groups. #ottnews. pic.twitter.com/nkO78YxIvf — Josh Pringle (@PringleJosh) June 23, 2022

Patrice Bergeron is giving it one more year as he’s planning to sign a one-year deal with the Bruins.

Hearing Patrice Bergeron has decided to return likely on a one-year deal with the Bruins. — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) June 24, 2022

The Leafs have invited prospect Artu Akhtyamov to Toronto presumably for some evaluation, training, meetings, and the team’s development camp that usually takes place shortly after the Draft.