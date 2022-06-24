 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Friday FTB: the Ottawa Senators are relocating

Patrice Bergeron has made a decision

By HardevLad
/ new
2022 NHL Draft Lottery
SECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY - MAY 10: National Hockey League Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly announces the Ottawa Senators #7 overall draft position during the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery on May 10, 2022 at the NHL Network’s studio in Secaucus, New Jersey.
Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

I feel a lot better about the future of the Leafs after seeing this video of Kyle Dubas and Jason Spezza at the Memorial Cup. I do find it funny that Spezza is older than Dubas by a few years.

The Canadian Heritage committee, which has oversight of Hockey Canada, is sending out subpoenas to the three main parties that could give us real answers about the coverup and where the money came from. At this point lots of men have blood on their hands.

The Kanata Senators are officially becoming the Ottawa Senators (or hopefully a new better nickname) as their relocation has been approved. Maybe they can now call themselves the LeBreton Flat Stanley’s?

Patrice Bergeron is giving it one more year as he’s planning to sign a one-year deal with the Bruins.

The Leafs have invited prospect Artu Akhtyamov to Toronto presumably for some evaluation, training, meetings, and the team’s development camp that usually takes place shortly after the Draft.

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...