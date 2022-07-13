Maple Leafs sign Nicolas Aubé-Kubel

#Leafs announce a 1-year deal for Nicolas Aube-Kubel at $1 million. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 13, 2022

Nicolas Aubé-Kubel is a utility forward who was not given a qualifying offer by the Avalanche.

He is 26, a right-shooting winger or centre, and is from Alberta, despite the name that might have you thinking Switzerland.

He was drafted in the second round by the Flyers in 2014, and split his time between them and their AHL team for a few years. He was a deadline pickup by the Avs. He plays about 10 minutes per game, and has a little shooting skill, and is basically average or a little above.