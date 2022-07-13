 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Maple Leafs sign Nicolas Aubé-Kubel

Cheap depth is here.

By KatyaKnappe
/ new
Colorado Avalanche v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Nicolas Aubé-Kubel is a utility forward who was not given a qualifying offer by the Avalanche.

He is 26, a right-shooting winger or centre, and is from Alberta, despite the name that might have you thinking Switzerland.

He was drafted in the second round by the Flyers in 2014, and split his time between them and their AHL team for a few years. He was a deadline pickup by the Avs. He plays about 10 minutes per game, and has a little shooting skill, and is basically average or a little above.

