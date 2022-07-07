2022 NHL Draft round one recap

The first round of the 2022 NHL draft has come to a close, and everyone throwing draft rankings out the window. Habs, Devils go off the board to give us back to back Slovakian draft picks to open the NHL Draft for the first time.

The guy who everyone thought was going #1? Shane Wright? That guy?

I wonder who these guys want the Canadiens to take tonight pic.twitter.com/eAxDL4denY — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) July 7, 2022

He’s in Seattle now. Pick #4. Oops.

Pre-Draft

The hours leading up to the draft were full of speculation, trades, and signings that proved rumors incorrect.

First big rumor of the day? Marc Andre-Fleury's future. There were a couple teams mentioned for his destination; Toronto (of course), Colorado, Washington, and Minnesota. Kevin Weekes thought he had the scoop, then retracted, but he was just early as Fleury did re-sign in Minnesota for 2 years, $3.5M per.

Chicago is looking to tear it down?

In CHI-related news, not overly surprising, but it doesn’t sound as if the Hawks will be qualifying centre Dylan Strome. Expectation is he will be going to UFA on July 13. July 11 is deadline to issue Qualifying Offer but no reason to believe that will happen here. #outsider https://t.co/wIIbOd82Qd — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 7, 2022

They did make one huge move, trading Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators for three picks: 2022 7th overall, 2022 39th overall, 2024 3rd round pick

The Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed Kris Letang for six more years.

Matt Muray blocked a trade to Buffalo, but come on, they’re jsut throwing Toronto in there to make people pay attention. Right? ......right?

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in the mix on Matt Murray and he would agree to a move there. Arizona and Chicago both looking for goalies. #Sens https://t.co/cxPYYxMtKJ — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) July 7, 2022

THE DRAFT

#1 - Montréal Canadiens - Juraj Slafkovský

Position: LW - Team: TPS (Liiga) - 31GP - 5G - 5A - 10Pts

#2 - New Jersey Devils - Simon Nemec

Position: D - Team: HK Nitra (SVK) - 39GP - 1G - 25A - 26Pts

#3 - Arizona Coyotes - Logan Cooley

Position: C - Team: USNTDP - 51GP - 27G - 48A - 75Pts

******WE HAVE TWO TRADES TO ANNOUNCE******

Montréal Trades: Alexander Romanov (D) and Pick #98 (Pick 1, Round 4)

Long Island Trades: First round pick #13

Montréal Trades: First round pick #13 and Pick #66 (Pick 1, Round 3)

Chicago Trades: Kirby Dach (C)

The Habs trade away a defensive prospect and a first, third, and fourth round pick for Kirby Dach as Chicago continues to perplex everyone. Eventually it will just by Toews, Kane, and Seth Jones surrounded by cardboard cutouts of the Minions. Note that Romanov is an unsigned RFA.

#4 - Seattle Kraken - Shane Wright

Position - C - Team: Kingston Frontenacs (OHL) - 63GP - 32G - 62A - 94Pts

#5 - Philadelphia Flyers - Cutter Gauthier

Position - LW - Team: USNTDP - 54GP - 34G - 31A - 65Pts

#6 - Columbus Blue Jackets - David Jiricek

Position: D - Team: HC Plezen (CZE) - 29GP - 5G - 6A - 11Pts

#7 - Chicago - Kevin Korchinski

Position: D - Team: Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL) - 67GP - 4G - 61A - 65Pts

#8 - Detroit Red Wings - Marco Kasper

Position: C - Team: Rögle BK (SHL) - 46GP - 7G - 4A - 11Pts

#9 - Buffalo Sabres - Matthew Savoie

Position: F - Team: Winnipeg Ice (WHL) - 65GP - 35G - 55A - 90Pts

#10 - Anaheim Ducks - Pavel Mintyukov

Position: D - Team: Saginaw Spirit (OHL) - 67GP - 17G - 45A - 62Pts

****** WE HAVE A TRADE TO ANNOUNCE ******

San Jose Trades: Pick #11

Arizona Trades: Pick #27, 2x 2022 2nd round picks

#11 - Arizona Coyotes - Conor Geekie

Position: D - Team: Winnipeg Ice (WHL) - 63GP - 24G - 46A - 70Pts

#12 - Columbus Blue Jackets - Denton Mateychuk

Position: D - Team: Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL) - 65GP - 13G - 53A - 66Pts

#13 - Chicago - Frank Nazar

Position: F - Team: USNTDP - 56GP - 28G - 42A - 70GP

#14 - Winnipeg Jets* - Rutger McGroarty

Position: F - Team: USNTDP - 54GP - 35G - 34A - 69Pts

#15 - Vancouver Canucks - Jonathan Lekkerimäki

Position: F - Team: Djurgårdens IF (SHL) - 26GP - 7G - 2A - 9Pts

#16 - Buffalo Sabres - Noah Östlund

Position: F - Team: Djurgårdens IF U20 (U20 National) - 32GP - 9G - 33A - 42Pts

#17 - Nashville Predators - Joakim Kemell

Position: F - Team: JYP (Liiga) - 39GP - 15G - 8A - 23Pts

#18 - Dallas Stars - Lian Bischel

Position: D - Leksands IF (SHL) - 29GP - 1G - 2A - 3Pts

#19 - Minnesota Wild - Liam Öhgren

Position: F - Team: Djurgårdens IF U20 (U20 National) - 30GP - 33G - 25A - 58Pts

#20 - Washington Capitals - Ivan Miroshnichenko

Position: F - Team: Omskie Krylia (VHL) - 31GP - 10G - 6A - 16Pts

#21 - Pittsburgh Penguins - Owen Pickering

Position: D - Team: Swift Current Broncos (WHL) - 62GP - 9G - 24A - 33Pts

#22 - Anaheim Ducks - Nathan Gaucher

Position: F - Team: Quebec Remparts - 66GP - 31G - 26A - 57Pts

#23 - St. Louis Blues - Jimmy Snuggard

Position: F - Team: USNTDP - 59GP - 24G - 39A - 63Pts

#24 - Minnesota Wild - Danila Yurov

Position: F - Team: Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL) - 21GP - No Points

****** WE HAVE A TRADE TO ANNOUNCE ******

Toronto Trades: Pick #25, Petr Mrazek

Chicago Trades: Pick #38

The Maple Leafs cleared cap space and only had top move down 13 spots. At this point in the draft there’s not a whole lot of difference between these picks.

#25 - Chicago Blackhawks - Sam Rinzel

Position: D - Team: Chaska (Minn. High School) - 27GP - 9G - 29A - 38Pts

#26 - Montreal Canadiens - Filip Mesar

Position: F - Team: Poprad (SVK) - 37GP - 8G - 8A - 16Pts

#27 - San Jose Sharks - Filip Bystedt

Position: F - Team: Linköping HC U20 (National U20 Team) - 40GP - 16G - 33A - 49Pts

#28 - Buffalo Sabres - Jiri Kulich

Position: F - Team: HC Energie Karlovy Vary (Czechia) - 49GP - 9G - 5A - 14Pts

****** WE HAVE A TRADE TO ANNOUNCE ******

Edmonton trades: Zack Kassian, Pick #29, 2024 3rd, 2025 2nd

Arizona trades: Pick #32

The Oilers pay a huge price to move Kassian who is under contract for two more years, but they save $3M+ off the cap. The Coyotes continue to be the leagues contract dumpster.

#29 - Arizona Coyotes - Maveric Lamoureux

Position: D - Team: Drummondville Voltiguers - 54GP - 4G - 20A - 24Pts

#30 - Winnipeg Jets* - Brad Lambert

Position: F - Team: Pelicans (Liiga) - 25GP - 2G - 2A - 4Pts

#31 - Tampa Bay Lightning - Isaac Howard

Position: F - Team: USNTDP - 60GP - 33G - 49A - 82Pts

#32 - Edmonton Oilers - Reid Schaefer

Position: F - Team: Seattle Thunderbirds - 66GP - 32G - 26A - 58Pts

That is it for round one!

The Maple Leafs made no picks, but picked up some cap room by moving a goalie, and they need the space...for...a...goalie.

Huh.

Well, not every signing is a Michael Bunting.

Day two picks up tomorrow afternoon, and hopefully we have some big news for Leafs fans!

Big, GOOD, news I should say.

See you tomorrow!