Weekend FTB: Time for a new goal song?

Good morning fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Daryl Hall, and John Oates.

As many of you ho see me on Twitter know, I’m a big fan of the current Maple Leas goal song “You Make My Dreams”. If for some reason you’re unaware of the song then I question your being here, but here it is just in case:

It’s a bop, a jam, lit AF as the kids say. It makes young people angry that it’s the goal song. It makes people my age angry that it’s the goal song, and it makes long time Leafs fans mad that it’s the goal song.

I love it because it’s happy, and fun, and you can badly dad-dance to it.

I love it, but I think it may be time to move on.

While the Leafs have had a lot of individual success, and regular season victories with this song teed up for the inevitable goal, there hasn’t been any playoff series wins under its reign. Let’s move on. Look forward not backward, upwards not downwards, and spinning. Always spinning.

My pitch for a new song: Way Up, from Jaden Smith.

It has everything you would want from a hockey goal song. It’s up tempo, has a good beat to celebrate along with, and a positive message. We’re on the way up, so watch out. It also has a dose of nepotism, which is what runs the hockey world.

We don’t need to stick to the same song every time though. When I asked my PPP compatriots their advice, on this Auston Matthews best friend Justin Bieber was brought up, and you know what? Maybe when the Leafs score to go up by 4, or Matthews gets a hat trick, we let the visitors know we don’t want to be beating them so badly, but you know, the Leafs are awesome, what can we do? We can apologize.

So Leafs fans, let us debate. New song? Old song? Drop our clips in the comments.

There’s no Maple Leafs news - good or bad? - right now, so here’s the T25 entry from yesterday:

And I’m just going to ignore any rumors spread by random hockey podcasters.

He should set the new iron man record against the Leafs, where it began.

NHL 23 came out with it’s trailer during the week, and same shit different cover.

I’m going to have more NHL23 coverage coming, and it may jus get me kicked off of the reviewing list.

It was National Dog Day yesterday. and the Leafs posted a thread of all the players and their pups.

My sweet cheese, my good time boy #NationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/82tGV2mpXY — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) August 26, 2022

Here’s my pupper:

[editor’s note: there was supposed to be a photo of seldo’s dog here, but he forgot to actually paste it in, so you’ll have to use your imagination about what his dog looks like.]

There were two games in the Women’s World Championships yesterday;

Switzerland beat Japan 3-1 (highlights in link), and Czechia defeated Hungary 7-1.

On today is:

Finland vs USA - 9:00AM

Germany vs Sweden - 9:30AM

Switzerland vs Canada - 1:00PM

Denmark vs Czechia - 1:30PM

Enjoy your weekend everyone. Let’s enjoy the last bits of summer vacation.