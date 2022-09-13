Maple Leafs Prospects are Going to Traverse City

Traverse City, Michigan is the host once again for the best prospect tournament in the NHL. This year’s event features five teams:
- Toronto Maple Leafs
- Columbus Blue Jackets
- Dallas Stars
- St. Louis Blues
- Detroit Red Wings
If you want to attend the games, admission is per person/per day and tickets are $10.
Traverse City Schedule
|Time
|Home
|Visitor
|Rink
|Thursday September 15
|3:00 PM
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|St. Louis Blues
|CI - Molon Rink
|6:30 PM
|Dallas Stars
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|CI - Molon Rink
|Friday September 16
|3:00 PM
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|Detroit Red Wings
|CI - Molon Rink
|6:30 PM
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|St. Louis Blues
|CI - Molon Rink
|Saturday September 17
|6:00 PM
|Detroit Red Wings
|Dallas Stars
|CI - Molon Rink
|Sunday September 18
|11:00 AM
|St. Louis Blues
|Dallas Stars
|CI - Molon Rink
|2:00 PM
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|CI - Molon Rink
|Monday September 19
|11:00 AM
|Detroit Red Wings
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|CI - Molon Rink
The Maple Leafs roster is:
Invitees are Sean McGurn from the London Knights, Pano Fimis from the Niagara IceDogs, Avery Hayes of the Hamilton Bulldogs, Noah Van Vliet of the OJHL, Kasper Larsen of the Mississauga Steelheads and Marco Costantini of the Bulldogs.
All of these players were at Dev Camp, and you can read about them here:
The rest are all Maple Leafs drafted prospects or members of the Toronto Marlies.
The Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect team will be overseen by Assistant General Manager Ryan Hardy and the head coach will be Maple Leafs assistant coach Manny Malholtra. Malhotra will be assisted by Duante’ Abercrombie, Jordan Bean, Danielle Goyette, John Snowden, and Hannu Toivonen.
The other teams’ rosters are:
