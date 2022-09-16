Maple Leafs vs Blues at Traverse City

It’s day two of Traverse City, and the Leafs are playing the Blues today at 6:30 pm.
#Leafs goalie prospect Luke Cavallin gets the nod got Game 2 here in Traverse City, plus some changes on forward and defense. ⤵️https://t.co/4S53GzcI3P— David Alter (@dalter) September 16, 2022
David Alter is the guy covering this event, so maybe give him some clicks at SI.
St. Louis has a Youtube stream up (thanks to shinson93 for point this out):
UPDATE: that never did work, so this is a live only game on NHL.com, see below.
Lineup vs. STL— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 16, 2022
Robertson-Minten-Steeves
Abruzzese-Holmberg-Der-Arguchintsev
Gogolev-Douglas-Ellis
McGurn-Fimis-Voit
Král-Villeneuve
Rifai-Kokkonen
Van Vliet-Larsen
Cavallin
Costantini
WATCH : https://t.co/IoPofElCpC
This is the Leafs stream which is live only:
