Maple Leafs vs Blues at Traverse City

It’s day two of Traverse City, and the Leafs are playing the Blues today at 6:30 pm.

#Leafs goalie prospect Luke Cavallin gets the nod got Game 2 here in Traverse City, plus some changes on forward and defense. ⤵️https://t.co/4S53GzcI3P — David Alter (@dalter) September 16, 2022

David Alter is the guy covering this event, so maybe give him some clicks at SI.

St. Louis has a Youtube stream up (thanks to shinson93 for point this out):

UPDATE: that never did work, so this is a live only game on NHL.com, see below.

Lineup vs. STL



Robertson-Minten-Steeves

Abruzzese-Holmberg-Der-Arguchintsev

Gogolev-Douglas-Ellis

McGurn-Fimis-Voit



Král-Villeneuve

Rifai-Kokkonen

Van Vliet-Larsen



Cavallin

Costantini



WATCH : https://t.co/IoPofElCpC — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 16, 2022

This is the Leafs stream which is live only: