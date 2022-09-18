Back to Excited Episode 185: Leafs Preseason Storylines

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited! Today we discuss a variety of topics related to the questions facing the Leafs as they head into training camp and the preseason, including:

The ongoing contract negotiations with Rasmus Sandin [2:05]

The enduring hole in the Leafs lineup at second line left wing [30:47]

Whether there will be a goaltending battle during training camp [55:55]

The return of the bad take of the week [59:32]

Let us know of any future topics you'd like us to cover, and what you're most interested in regarding the Leafs preseason.

