FTB: Leafs golf, Stars trade, Oilers Oiler

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

The prospext tournament ended yesterday with the Maple Leafs losing 4-1 to the Detroit Red Wings. Sad, but, whatever.

Now we have a couple days of comings and goings until training camp gets underway at the end of the week.

The adult Leafs were at the annual Leafs & Legends gold tournament, knocking some balls around to raise money for the MLSE Foundation.

TSN wonders if the Leafs will end this season on a different note.

While the Leafs were enjoying themselves, the Flyers were dealing with some bad news: Sean Couturier will miss a lot of this season with a herniated disc in his back.

Some PTOs were signed. One good. One bad.

Michael Bunting wants to be even more Michael Bunting than he was last season. That's good!

The New York Rangers had a defensive prospect who wanted to move and move he did! To Dallas!

The Rangers get a first and a fourth for who was their Rasmus Sandin.

So, I leave you with this question:

Poll Should the Maple Leafs look for a Sandin trade? Get the picks! We can't afford him anyway.

Enjoy your day folks.