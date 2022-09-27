Auston Matthews throws out the first pitch for the Blue Jays

The warmup:
lil warmup with some buds ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/LBriovUcjf— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 27, 2022
Brought a few of our Buds #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/GSCvk6E0FH— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 27, 2022
The preamble to the pitch:
Noted #BlueJays fan and the best goal scorer in hockey: @AM34 pic.twitter.com/fHzUJkyYe6— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 27, 2022
The pitch:
Auston Matthews' first pitch to Alek Manoah #NextLevel #Leafs pic.twitter.com/eLWEbHJjnC— Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) September 27, 2022
Let’s go Blue Jays!
