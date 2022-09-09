Friday FTB: Nazem Kadri donates one million dollars to London Health Sciences Centre

In the biggest story out of London from yesterday, it was announced that Nazem Kadri will be donating $1 million to the London Health Sciences Centre hospital in London, Ontario.

Nazem Kadri has made a donation of $1-million in support of the Ambulatory Surgical Centre at London Health Sciences Centre. It will now be know as the Nazem Kadri Surgical Centre. pic.twitter.com/PAKQ6MHvru — Mike Stubbs (@stubbs980) September 8, 2022

The Nazem Kadri Surgical Centre is the first of its kind in Ontario and a leader in surgical innovation, which is changing patient care on a global scale.@43_Kadri @KadriFoundation @LHSCCanada pic.twitter.com/DqGvizRCUw — LHSF Canada (@LHSFCanada) September 8, 2022

Nick Robertson was profiled at #5 in our Top 25 Under 25 series yesterday. [Pension Plan Puppets]

“Obviously, the next chance to do that is coming up soon. The Leafs first pre-season games are on September 24—there’s two games that day, and I expect the very large training camp roster means each player will only be in one. Whichever group Robertson gets to play with, he needs to knock it out of the park, and then keep doing that again in the next game and the next.”

Today’s T25 was written by yours truly on his birthday no less. So to make up for the birthday present you forgot to get me, smh, head on over after 8am to discuss with us about the forward or defenseman I profiled. No spoilers.

The rosters for the Traverse City Prospect Tournament have been trickling in. We have the roster for Dallas that was published a few days ago. Yesterday we got the roster for the Columbus Blue Jackets. [NHL dot com]

I’m sure Kyle had a special reason for why he hasn’t shared the roster yet. The three-game tournament is next week from today.

And finally, the Carolina Hurricanes hired some people. salary cap expert Earl Schwartz announced earlier in the summer that he was hired away from the public domain. Ellen Etchingham has been writing for a long time and I’m some people here have some great stories about her. Sidney Morin currently plays in the PHF and played for Team USA at the Olympics in 2018. That year was the only American win over Canada in the past six cycles.