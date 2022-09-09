What Zach Aston-Reese can do after Leafs sign him to PTO

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a PTO for this September’s training camp that begins on the 22nd. Aston-Reese spent five seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins before being traded to the Anaheim Ducks in the return for Rickard Rakell. The left shooting winger was undrafted and signed with the Penguins out of the NCAA (not Harvard).

We have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. pic.twitter.com/5CO81MNKOH — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 9, 2022

This is a must-read, by the way:

In terms of what kind of player you can expect out of Aston-Reese, the simple answer is defense defense defense. A former Evolving Wild Selke Candidate, Aston-Reese was near the bottom of the league in zone start % at 5v5 last year. Not quite David Kämpf territory, but he was neighbours with Pierre Engvall and Ilya Mikheyev.

Zach aston-reese (leafs pto) is the kind of one-dimensional player who is so good at his one dimension that most teams would benefit from having him, maybe all 32 teams. pic.twitter.com/Z912e1iBwi — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) September 9, 2022

Alright, I think you’re all ready. Here are our way-too-early Selke favorites:



1.) Zach Aston-Reese

2.) Connor Brown

3.) Tyler Bozak

4.) Riley Nash

5.) Anders Bjork https://t.co/6kLOuk3QWF — EvolvingWild (@EvolvingWild) December 22, 2019

Aston-Reese’s defensive impact is also similar to that of Kämpf, though the Leafs centre has a little bit more offense and probably as much finishing ability. Last season especially, Aston-Reese didn’t shoot very much at all, for reference he contributed half as much in terms of shots and expected goals as Mikheyev.

So if Aston-Reese can impress at training camp and in the preseason, there could be a job for him on the Leafs. It won’t be to replace Mikheyev, but he’s going to be hoping to be the “next player up” on the fourth line to get third line minutes.

At the end of the day, Aston-Reese is a bona-fide NHLer and will get a job somewhere if it’s not the Leafs. I think he would be very useful on the fourth line with an offensive guy like Gaudette and a puck mover like Nicolas Aubé-Kubel.

The fourth line is coming together.

Poll Where is Zach Aston-Reese on the first day of the regular season? Signed and on the third line

Signed and on the fourth line

Signed by another team

Signed and lost on waivers vote view results 6% Signed and on the third line (41 votes)

70% Signed and on the fourth line (440 votes)

6% Signed by another team (43 votes)

15% Signed and lost on waivers (98 votes) 622 votes total Vote Now