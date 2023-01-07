Preview: Maple Leafs host the Red Wings

The Leafs last game was at home on January 5 against the Seattle Kraken, which Toronto lost by a score of 5-1. The Leafs have a record of 23-9-7 so far.

The Detroit Red Wings last played at home on January 6 against the Florida Panthers. The Red Wings lost by a score of 3-2, and their current league record is 16-14-7.

Them

The Detroit Red Wings are on their way back to respectability, bottoming out a few years ago, never winning the draft lottery, but still being able to bring in some future star players like Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, and Dylan Larkin. They’re what the Buffalo Sabres hope to be someday, even though the Red Wings began rebuilding at least five years after the Sabres.

2023 has not been kind to Detroit, losing to the Panthers 3-2, and the Devils 5-1. but they ended 2022 on a high note, beating the Senators 4-2. What about someone on the Leafs level? They beat the Lightning 7-4 on December 21st.

Lines

Ansar Khan via Daily Faceoff

Michael Rasmussen - Dylan Larkin - David Perron

Jonatan Berggren - Andrew Copp - Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist

Adam Erne - Joe Veleno - Dominik Kubalik

Jake Walman - Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek

Olli Maatta - Gustav Lindstrom

Magnus Hellberg

Ville Husso

Us

What a bunch of bums. Losing in a shootout to the Blues (6-5). Having their worst loss of the season to Seattle (5-1). Get it together guys and play like the team that beat the Avalanche 6-2 last weekend.

The team isn’t performing up to the standard they set at the start of the season; scoring, goaltending, defense all needs to reset from the past two games. Hopefully they get inspired with tonight’s special game.

Tonight the Maple Leafs will pay tribute the the indigenous communities within Leafs Nation, with special merchandise and warm up jerseys for sale. You can buy a snapback hat, t-shirt, or hoodie with the new designs from Tyler Tabobondung Rushnell.

“20% of proceeds will be donated to Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Centre Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Centre is an autonomous, vibrant cultural agency led-by, and serving Toronto’s Indigenous community with deep commitment to their holistic well-being. Since 1976, TCFNC has grown to provide a range of essential services like harm reduction, employment and mental health counselling, material assistance, youth programming and other direct social services, in ways that center cultural practises and spiritual traditions. Their space at the corner of Dundas and Parliament in downtown Toronto, provides a safe gathering space for First Nations, Inuit and Metis people in Toronto.”

The sale of the warm up jerseys will see 100% of the proceeds go towards the centre.

Lines via David Alter, Leafs morning skate

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - William Nylander

Calle Järnkrok - John Tavares - Mitch Marner

Alex Kerfoot - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall

Zach Aston-Reese - Pontus Holmberg - Dryden Hunt

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano - Justin Holl

Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren

Ilya Samsonov - Confirmed Starter

Matt Murray

The Game

Toronto vs Detroit Toronto Stat Detroit Toronto Stat Detroit 67.9 - 4th Points % - Ranking 52.7 - 21st 3.359 - 9th Goals/Game - Ranking 3.027 - 23rd 2.667 - 5th Goals Against/Game - Ranking 3.324 - 20th 24.8 - 9th Power Play% - Ranking 20.1 - 23rd 77.1 - 17th Penalty Kill% - Ranking 75.0 - 22nd 10.6 - 11th Team Sh% - Ranking 10.2 - 16th 0.906 - 12th Team Sv% - Ranking 0.894 - 24th William Nylander - 22 Most Goals (NST) Dylan Larkin - 13 William Nylander, Auston Matthews - 45 Most Points (NST) Dylan Larkin - 33 Michael Bunting - 46 Most PIM (NST) Ben Chiarot - 31 Morgan Rielly - 22.6 TOI Leader (NST) Moritz Seider - 22.74

This is a should win game for the Leafs. There’s no excuse to lose to a team destined to miss the playoffs, in your home arena, and you can’t let everyone down on a celebration night.