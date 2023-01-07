Preview: Maple Leafs host the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings @ Toronto Maple Leafs
07:00 PM at Scotiabank Arena
Watch on: NHLN, CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, BSDET
The Leafs last game was at home on January 5 against the Seattle Kraken, which Toronto lost by a score of 5-1. The Leafs have a record of 23-9-7 so far.
The Detroit Red Wings last played at home on January 6 against the Florida Panthers. The Red Wings lost by a score of 3-2, and their current league record is 16-14-7.
Them
The Detroit Red Wings are on their way back to respectability, bottoming out a few years ago, never winning the draft lottery, but still being able to bring in some future star players like Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, and Dylan Larkin. They’re what the Buffalo Sabres hope to be someday, even though the Red Wings began rebuilding at least five years after the Sabres.
2023 has not been kind to Detroit, losing to the Panthers 3-2, and the Devils 5-1. but they ended 2022 on a high note, beating the Senators 4-2. What about someone on the Leafs level? They beat the Lightning 7-4 on December 21st.
Lines
Ansar Khan via Daily Faceoff
Michael Rasmussen - Dylan Larkin - David Perron
Jonatan Berggren - Andrew Copp - Lucas Raymond
Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist
Adam Erne - Joe Veleno - Dominik Kubalik
Jake Walman - Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek
Olli Maatta - Gustav Lindstrom
Magnus Hellberg
Ville Husso
Us
What a bunch of bums. Losing in a shootout to the Blues (6-5). Having their worst loss of the season to Seattle (5-1). Get it together guys and play like the team that beat the Avalanche 6-2 last weekend.
The team isn’t performing up to the standard they set at the start of the season; scoring, goaltending, defense all needs to reset from the past two games. Hopefully they get inspired with tonight’s special game.
Tonight the Maple Leafs will pay tribute the the indigenous communities within Leafs Nation, with special merchandise and warm up jerseys for sale. You can buy a snapback hat, t-shirt, or hoodie with the new designs from Tyler Tabobondung Rushnell.
“20% of proceeds will be donated to Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Centre
Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Centre is an autonomous, vibrant cultural agency led-by, and serving Toronto’s Indigenous community with deep commitment to their holistic well-being. Since 1976, TCFNC has grown to provide a range of essential services like harm reduction, employment and mental health counselling, material assistance, youth programming and other direct social services, in ways that center cultural practises and spiritual traditions. Their space at the corner of Dundas and Parliament in downtown Toronto, provides a safe gathering space for First Nations, Inuit and Metis people in Toronto.”
The sale of the warm up jerseys will see 100% of the proceeds go towards the centre.
Lines via David Alter, Leafs morning skate
Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - William Nylander
Calle Järnkrok - John Tavares - Mitch Marner
Alex Kerfoot - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall
Zach Aston-Reese - Pontus Holmberg - Dryden Hunt
Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano - Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren
Ilya Samsonov - Confirmed Starter
Matt Murray
The Game
Toronto vs Detroit
|Toronto
|Stat
|Detroit
|Toronto
|Stat
|Detroit
|67.9 - 4th
|Points % - Ranking
|52.7 - 21st
|3.359 - 9th
|Goals/Game - Ranking
|3.027 - 23rd
|2.667 - 5th
|Goals Against/Game - Ranking
|3.324 - 20th
|24.8 - 9th
|Power Play% - Ranking
|20.1 - 23rd
|77.1 - 17th
|Penalty Kill% - Ranking
|75.0 - 22nd
|10.6 - 11th
|Team Sh% - Ranking
|10.2 - 16th
|0.906 - 12th
|Team Sv% - Ranking
|0.894 - 24th
|William Nylander - 22
|Most Goals (NST)
|Dylan Larkin - 13
|William Nylander, Auston Matthews - 45
|Most Points (NST)
|Dylan Larkin - 33
|Michael Bunting - 46
|Most PIM (NST)
|Ben Chiarot - 31
|Morgan Rielly - 22.6
|TOI Leader (NST)
|Moritz Seider - 22.74
This is a should win game for the Leafs. There’s no excuse to lose to a team destined to miss the playoffs, in your home arena, and you can’t let everyone down on a celebration night.
