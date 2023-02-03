Friday FTB: Leafs got their one promised All-Star representative

Mitch Marner is the Leafs lone representative at the All-Star Game. I realize I have complained less about the ASG once I realized it’s a weekend showcase for the sport and not the “true test of merit.” Specifically, it should have nothing to do with a player’s career resume for accolades, the HHOF, or anything else.

I'm already reluctantly a hockey fans (and it says here I'm also a Leafs fan? Crap.) so they don't need to suck me in any more. But for all information about the ASG weekend, https://www.nhl.com/fans/all-star is where you want to go.

There's our All Star ⭐️

Tage Thompson got injured the other night, so Rasmus Dahlin will play for the Atlantic Division. I’m sure Willy is relieved. Dahlin is a lovely player, but not seeing Matthews and Thompson on the ice together is a major disappointment.

Rasmus Dahlin has been added to the 2023 #NHLAllStar roster, replacing Tage Thompson (injury).



Congratulations Ras!

For sale: hockey gloves, never worn.

Matthews won't be playing, so these are a pro stock return.



Starting price for these is $599.99

The Senators franchise are having their nepo baby new year as their AHL AGM, Trent Mann, has fired his brother, Troy Mann. The Senators are near the bottom of the AHL. The B-Sens GM is also Ryan Bowness, who’s dad is the coach in Winnipeg. Also one of the head scouts, Steve Stirling, hired his son, Todd. What a coincidence!

#Sens have fired coach Troy Mann in AHL Belleville. His younger brother, Trent Mann, is the #Sens assistant GM.

