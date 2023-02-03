 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday FTB: Leafs got their one promised All-Star representative

It’s always important to include the little guys

By HardevLad
New York Rangers v Toronto Maple Leafs
TORONTO, ON - JANUARY 25: Mitchell Marner #16 of the Toronto Maple Leafs salutes the fans after receiving a star of the game after defeating the New York Rangers at the Scotiabank Arena on January 25, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

Mitch Marner is the Leafs lone representative at the All-Star Game. I realize I have complained less about the ASG once I realized it’s a weekend showcase for the sport and not the “true test of merit.” Specifically, it should have nothing to do with a player’s career resume for accolades, the HHOF, or anything else.

I’m already reluctantly a hockey fans (and it says here I’m also a Leafs fan? Crap.) so they don’t need to suck me in any more. But for all information about the ASG weekend, https://www.nhl.com/fans/all-star is where you want to go.

Tage Thompson got injured the other night, so Rasmus Dahlin will play for the Atlantic Division. I’m sure Willy is relieved. Dahlin is a lovely player, but not seeing Matthews and Thompson on the ice together is a major disappointment.

For sale: hockey gloves, never worn.

The Senators franchise are having their nepo baby new year as their AHL AGM, Trent Mann, has fired his brother, Troy Mann. The Senators are near the bottom of the AHL. The B-Sens GM is also Ryan Bowness, who’s dad is the coach in Winnipeg. Also one of the head scouts, Steve Stirling, hired his son, Todd. What a coincidence!

Ironic, because Netflix is basically doing their version of regional blackouts now.

