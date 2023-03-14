Tuesday FTB: GM meetings and more review

The Leafs flopped against the Sabres in the second half at home last night. Here’s the news.
Highlights: Leafs lose to Sabres | by: Cathy
Sheldon Keefe Post Game, Sabres 4 vs. Leafs 3: “Up 2-0 with 10 minutes left in the second period on home ice, you have to win that game every time” | by: MLHS
Sheldon Keefe says he felt the 2nd period was possibly their worst of the season.— David Alter (@dalter) March 14, 2023
GM Meetings are happening. Oh good, more review.
NHL discusses coach challenge expansion at GM meetings. Additional review for High Sticks and determination of puck over glass. More discussion tomorrow on the possibility of implementation.— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 13, 2023
The GM meetings are underway in Florida!@FriedgeHNIC talked with @EJHradek_NHL about what he thinks the most important discussion point is at the meetings. #NHLNow pic.twitter.com/NeHYKwjPMN— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) March 14, 2023
While these protesters seem to be wearing way too many layers for Florida, I agree with their sentiment. Marty has been retired for years!
With the NHL GM meetings happening this week, glad to see some folks out there trying to rally for changes to the important issues... #banthetrapezoid #martysbeenretiredforyears #wanderinggoaliesrule pic.twitter.com/FWE3zyHLpD— Scouting The Refs (@ScoutingTheRefs) March 13, 2023
Cursed from top to bottom and everything in between. Not to mention Gary Bettman is getting a lifetime achievement award from these people.
Sports Breakthrough of the Year #SBJAwards pic.twitter.com/83I4kLyTUN— Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) March 13, 2023
Congrats to Mitch Marner, his four point night on Saturday against Edmonton and two point night mid-week against the Devils put him on the map this week.
Clayton Keller (@ArizonaCoyotes), Sidney Crosby (@penguins) and Mitchell Marner (@MapleLeafs) have been named “Three Stars” for the week ending March 12.#NHLStats: https://t.co/VfTS4guNBN pic.twitter.com/IZKpZY65sw— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 13, 2023
