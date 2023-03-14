 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday FTB: GM meetings and more review

Mitch Marner is the third star of the week

By HardevLad
/ new
Buffalo Sabres v Toronto Maple Leafs
TORONTO, ON - MARCH 13: Michael Bunting #58 of the Toronto Maple Leafs looks on against the Buffalo Sabres during the third period at the Scotiabank Arena on March 13, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/NHLI via Getty Images

The Leafs flopped against the Sabres in the second half at home last night. Here’s the news.

Highlights: Leafs lose to Sabres | by: Cathy

Sheldon Keefe Post Game, Sabres 4 vs. Leafs 3: “Up 2-0 with 10 minutes left in the second period on home ice, you have to win that game every time” | by: MLHS

GM Meetings are happening. Oh good, more review.

While these protesters seem to be wearing way too many layers for Florida, I agree with their sentiment. Marty has been retired for years!

Cursed from top to bottom and everything in between. Not to mention Gary Bettman is getting a lifetime achievement award from these people.

Congrats to Mitch Marner, his four point night on Saturday against Edmonton and two point night mid-week against the Devils put him on the map this week.

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...