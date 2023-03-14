Tuesday FTB: GM meetings and more review

The Leafs flopped against the Sabres in the second half at home last night. Here’s the news.

Highlights: Leafs lose to Sabres | by: Cathy

Sheldon Keefe Post Game, Sabres 4 vs. Leafs 3: “Up 2-0 with 10 minutes left in the second period on home ice, you have to win that game every time” | by: MLHS

Sheldon Keefe says he felt the 2nd period was possibly their worst of the season. — David Alter (@dalter) March 14, 2023

GM Meetings are happening. Oh good, more review.

NHL discusses coach challenge expansion at GM meetings. Additional review for High Sticks and determination of puck over glass. More discussion tomorrow on the possibility of implementation. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 13, 2023

The GM meetings are underway in Florida!@FriedgeHNIC talked with @EJHradek_NHL about what he thinks the most important discussion point is at the meetings. #NHLNow pic.twitter.com/NeHYKwjPMN — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) March 14, 2023

While these protesters seem to be wearing way too many layers for Florida, I agree with their sentiment. Marty has been retired for years!

With the NHL GM meetings happening this week, glad to see some folks out there trying to rally for changes to the important issues... #banthetrapezoid #martysbeenretiredforyears #wanderinggoaliesrule pic.twitter.com/FWE3zyHLpD — Scouting The Refs (@ScoutingTheRefs) March 13, 2023

Cursed from top to bottom and everything in between. Not to mention Gary Bettman is getting a lifetime achievement award from these people.

Sports Breakthrough of the Year #SBJAwards pic.twitter.com/83I4kLyTUN — Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) March 13, 2023

Congrats to Mitch Marner, his four point night on Saturday against Edmonton and two point night mid-week against the Devils put him on the map this week.