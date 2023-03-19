 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday FTB: Three chances for an NCAA conference championship, one win

Miettinen won what Knies, Koster and Miller could not

Last night, three NCAA teams with Maple Leafs prospects entered with a chance to win their conference championship. Knies and Koster on Minnesota, Miller on Harvard, and Miettinen on St. Cloud. All three were the higher ranked teams.

So, naturally, only one of them wound up winning.

Minnesota fell 4-3 in a very close and entertaining game. Knies had an assist and played well in the game.

Sadly, Knies had two bad luck bounces that led to two Michigan goals — including the game winner.

Joe Miller and Harvard also lost a close game in a 3-2 loss. Like Knies, he had one assist and played pretty well as a freshman in a big game.

Less dramatically, Veeti Miettinen and St. Cloud won a less close game 3-0. Miettinen had no points like the other Leafs prospects. But he was the only one to win his conference championship, so I’m sure he doesn’t mind!

With the conference playoffs done, next weekend the top 16 teams will be moving to the NCAA tournament:

LINKS FROM THE BRANCHES

Leafs make a pair of recalls in advance of their five game road trip | by TLN

Playoff berth clinched despite a lifeless performance in Toronto Marlies’ shutout loss to Charlotte | by MLHS

Maple Leafs lose lead late, beat Senators in ninth round of shootout | by Sportsnet

Sharks G Reimer declines to wear Pride jersey, won’t take part in warmups | by TSN. Fuck him.

