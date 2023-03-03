 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

FTB: Trade deadline day

How are they going to top the lead up to today?

By elseldo
The Toronto Maple Leafs open their training camp for the 2022-23 season Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Happy trade deadline day!

Sorry for the late FTB, but I was up all night with giddy anticipation of today.

It's the final few hours that GMs can tinker with their teams to get that magic roster that will win them a cup.

The deadline to file trades is 3PM, but we know the small ones will continue to trickle out for a bit afterwards.

Big names are expected to move today, like Ryan O'Rielly, Vladimir Tarasenko, Patrick Kane, and Jakob Chychrun.

....huh.

Well, I'm sure there will be something big today. Probably.

Let's just run down the big Leafs moves so far.

The Leafs made their first big move early.

Then got some depth.

They brought back an old friend.

Gave a young kid a fresh start.

It seems like the big moves are already done around the NHL as well.

Kane, Tarasenko to the Rangers.

Chychrun to the Senators.

While not a top player it was a big deal trade for the Kings.

Ugh. The Oilers got better.

The Devils got their man.

And lots more. So many more it will take forever to link to them but they're big!

So, what's left for today? Depth moves, mostly. Some teams will finally admit to being sellers. Some will be in denial and buy (Canucks).

But what will definitely happen is Sportsnet and TSN will for sure have to find ways to fill time.

Like this.

Enjoy the day!

