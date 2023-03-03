 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Maple Leafs send Dryden Hunt to the Flames for Radim Zohorna

Radim Zohorna is the return.

By CathySquires
Hunt was acquired in the Denis Malgin trade, but never really caught on with the Leafs.

He previous cleared waivers and has been playing in the AHL. There are no salary cap implications to this move.

Coming back is AHL Right Wing Radim Zohorna. He is 26, and has been in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Flames, but has mostly played in the AHL, where he has a great deal more success. In eight games with the Flames this year, he has no points.

His cap hit is $750,000, and he might be a good callup forward if necessary. He is currently with the Wranglers in the AHL.

The Marlies are a little weaker than they were with some of the trades so far, this seems like them shoring up the centre depth on a Calder Cup contender.

