Maple Leafs send Dryden Hunt to the Flames for Radim Zohorna

Dryden Hunt looks to be on the move again, this time to Calgary. — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) March 3, 2023

Dryden Hunt to Calgary for Radim Zohorna. First with it. @hayyyshayyy — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 3, 2023

Hunt was acquired in the Denis Malgin trade, but never really caught on with the Leafs.

He previous cleared waivers and has been playing in the AHL. There are no salary cap implications to this move.

Coming back is AHL Right Wing Radim Zohorna. He is 26, and has been in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Flames, but has mostly played in the AHL, where he has a great deal more success. In eight games with the Flames this year, he has no points.

His cap hit is $750,000, and he might be a good callup forward if necessary. He is currently with the Wranglers in the AHL.

First trade of the regular season for Treliving. https://t.co/qpbhpZqihk — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) March 3, 2023

Zohorna has been the Wranglers' top-line centre for most of the season. https://t.co/0DZHiWL0Ak — Mike Gould (@miketgould) March 3, 2023

The Marlies are a little weaker than they were with some of the trades so far, this seems like them shoring up the centre depth on a Calder Cup contender.