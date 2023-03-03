 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Maple Leafs roster as of the deadline

Names and numbers as of today.

By CathySquires
/ new
NHL: MAR 02 Maple Leafs at Flames Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Maple Leafs Roster at 3 pm on March 3

Name Number Position
Name Number Position
Jake Muzzin 8 D
Matt Murray 30 G
Victor Mete 98 D
Nicholas Robertson 89 F
Carl Dahlström 48 D
Mark Giordano 55 D
Luke Schenn 2 D
TJ Brodie 78 D
Justin Holl 3 D
Morgan Rielly 44 D
Jake McCabe 22 D
Erik Gustafsson 56 D
Conor Timmins 25 D
Timothy Liljegren 37 D
Ryan O'Reilly 90 F
John Tavares 91 F
Calle Järnkrok 19 F
Alexander Kerfoot 15 F
William Nylander 88 F
Sam Lafferty 28 F
Michael Bunting 58 F
Mitchell Marner 16 F
Noel Acciari 52 F
Auston Matthews 34 F
Zach Aston-Reese 12 F
David Kämpf 64 F
Ilya Samsonov 35 G
Joseph Woll 60 G
The top five are all on LTIR or SOIR

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...