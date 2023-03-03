Maple Leafs roster as of the deadline

Maple Leafs Roster at 3 pm on March 3
|Name
|Number
|Position
|Jake Muzzin
|8
|D
|Matt Murray
|30
|G
|Victor Mete
|98
|D
|Nicholas Robertson
|89
|F
|Carl Dahlström
|48
|D
|Mark Giordano
|55
|D
|Luke Schenn
|2
|D
|TJ Brodie
|78
|D
|Justin Holl
|3
|D
|Morgan Rielly
|44
|D
|Jake McCabe
|22
|D
|Erik Gustafsson
|56
|D
|Conor Timmins
|25
|D
|Timothy Liljegren
|37
|D
|Ryan O'Reilly
|90
|F
|John Tavares
|91
|F
|Calle Järnkrok
|19
|F
|Alexander Kerfoot
|15
|F
|William Nylander
|88
|F
|Sam Lafferty
|28
|F
|Michael Bunting
|58
|F
|Mitchell Marner
|16
|F
|Noel Acciari
|52
|F
|Auston Matthews
|34
|F
|Zach Aston-Reese
|12
|F
|David Kämpf
|64
|F
|Ilya Samsonov
|35
|G
|Joseph Woll
|60
|G
With the #leafs not making any NHL additions today, they've left enough cap space to activate Matt Murray from LTIR in the coming days and sign Matthew Knies to an entry-level contract when his NCAA season ends.— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 3, 2023
