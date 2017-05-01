Good morning hockey fans! PK won last night AND the Oilers lost, so all is well with the world.

Also this weekend, the OHL, WHL, and QMJHL finals were set. Out east we see the Saint John Sea Dogs taking on the Blainesville-Broisband Armada in the QMJHL Final , fighting for the President’s Cup. The Sea Dogs were back to back winners in 2011/2012 and were runners-up in 2010. The Sea Dogs have won a single Memorial Cup, in 2011. The Armada haven’t won any championships in their six years in the Montreal suburbs, now in their previous cities as the Montreal Junior and St. John’s Fog Devils.

The Presidents Cup series begins Friday May 5th, in Saint John’s.

In the OHL the Erie Otters and the Mississauga Steelheads face off for the J. Ross Robertson cup in the OHL Championship Series. The Steelheads have no previous championships. Nothing in the Steelheads brand, nor as the St. Michaels Majors, though they did lose to the Owen Sound Attack for the Robertson Cup in the 2011 OHL Championship Series.

The Erie Otters won the Robertson Cup in 2002, but fell short of the Memorial Cup. Before Erie the franchise they won an OHA Championship and a Memorial Cup in 1962 as the Hamilton Red Wings.

The OHL Championship Series begins Thursday May 4th in Erie.

Out west the Adam Brooks and the Regina Pats play the Seattle Thunderbirds for the Ed Chynoweth Cup. The Thunderbirds have been in Seattle since 1977 after unsuccessful times in Kamloops and Vancouver. The franchise won no trophies in any of their cities. The Regina Pats are coming up on their 100th anniversary, and hold two WHL Championships and four Memorial Cups - the second most in the history f the cup (Oshawa Generals have five).

The WHL Championship begins Friday May 5th in Regina.

Here are your morning links.

