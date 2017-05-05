From the Branches: Vegas gets Reid Duke a teammate

Good morning, PPP!

Last night, the Vegas Golden Knights doubled the size of their roster to two whole players, adding sought-after KHL player Vadim Shipachyov. He signed a two-year contract worth $4.5 million a year, and hopefully, will soon be around to join Reid Duke in games of hallway soccer.

Also last night, the New York Rangers evened up their series with the Ottawa Senators with a 4-1 win, in no small part thanks to Henrik Lundqvist.

ICYMI

William Nylander’s linemates revealed - Pension Plan Puppets

Swedish coach Rikard Grönborg revealed his top six configuration.

Is Kailer Yamamoto Too Good For the Leafs to Pass Up? - Pension Plan Puppets

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. There’s this brilliant offensive winger, but he’s small.

Nikita Zaitsev was offered a big contract in Russia: report - Pension Plan Puppets

If this report is true, it might have been the term that sealed the deal.

Maple Leafs News

AHL playoff preview round 2: Syracuse Crunch vs Toronto Marlies - Raw Charge

For the opposition perspective on round two, read Raw Charge's preview.

Maple Leafs' Marner likely to play with Point, Konecny on Team Canada | HOCKEY W

Mitch Marner hopes to climb the Eiffel Tower while he’s in Paris, but his first task is helping Canada up the ladder to the medal round at the world championships.

Other Hockey News

Golden Knights Sign Center Vadim Shipachyov To Two-Year Contract

The 30-year-old finished third in KHL scoring this season as a member of SKA Saint Petersburg

Crosby skates at Penguins practice, recovery still a 'day-to-day process' - The Globe and Mail

Crosby suffered his most recent concussion, believed to be his fourth, when he was hit in the head by Washington defenceman Matt Niskanen

Down Goes Brown: Making the case for each lottery team to trade their first round pick

Once the ping pong balls had stopped bouncing and Saturday’s draft-lottery announcement was complete, we knew two things: 1) That the hockey gods hate the Colorado Avalanche, and 2) The order for this year’s top 15 picks.

The WHL Bantam Draft puts a spotlight on the ridiculousness of Western Canada, yet again – The Bloggers' Tribune

Did someone in Western Canada name their kid after Dave Keon?