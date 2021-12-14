Tuesday’s FTB: Who plays if the NHLers don’t?

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

It is I, elseldo, your favourite podcast guest returning with today’s FTB.

There has been much talk the past few days about how the Chinese health authorities Olympic rules about possibly quarantining up to five weeks if you test positive for COVID-19 while in Beijing.

This would obviously be problematic for NHL players who aren't required to be paid by their teams should they miss time on the other side of the Olympics. A call involving IOC/IIHF/NHL/NHLPA medical personnel is expected soon to review these matters. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 11, 2021

Maple Leafs Captain John Tavares doesn’t seem like he’d be a fan of being away from home for two months.

Tavares specifically on the long quaratine: "You talk about a five-week quarantine, if you've already been over there for a few weeks, that's a really long time. That's a long time. That's a really long time." — David Alter (@dalter) December 13, 2021

So, if we end up with NHL players not wanting to go to the Olympics because of these rules - and sacrificing a months-ish pay - who plays for team Canada? Most likely players who are already in European, Russian, and Asian leagues.

The possible starting goalie for the non-NHL Olympics?

You guessed it, Justin Pogge.

He’s on the Channel One Cup roster, along with former Leafs Taylor Beck and Eric Fehr. The Channel One Cup is a pre-Christmas tournament in Russia, and former Bruins/Canadiens coach Claude Julien is leading the team.

My favourite nonsense tournament, the Spengler Cup, has Devin Dubnyk as the starting goalie, but not much else has been released as the roster.

Now, the question here is, will these players want to risk their even smaller salaries for this tournament? If they don’t get anyone wanting to give up their pay, you look for players who haven’t played all year? This is becoming quite a bothersome tournament.

Elsewhere in the NHL there has been some Leafs on Leafs violence.

freddie swatting away zach hyman's glove as he tries to grab it pic.twitter.com/RKMP8NM0Ic — natalie (@willymarner) December 12, 2021

Also, the Maple Leafs should stop practicing.

Dermott says he got hurt in a practice. Took a bump. Said it was the same shoulder he had surgery on, and the team was taking precautionary measures. — David Alter (@dalter) December 13, 2021

If you had plans to watch the Thursday night Leafs/Flames game, make new plans.

Robbi Fabbri, who was once given up on in St. Louis, just inked a $16 million deal.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today signed center Robby Fabbri to a three-year contract extension with an average annual value of $4 million. pic.twitter.com/s4p9O9XuCr — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 14, 2021

Finally, the latest Steve Dangle Podcast starts with a story about me, I’m getting on all the podcasts!