FTB: The Leafs are off to the Central Division after an easy win

The Toronto Maple Leafs walloped the Avalanche with an 8-2 win yesterday

The Leafs are now headed for a quick weekend road trip to the Central Division, playing Saturday against the Minnesota Wild, and on Sunday against the Winnipeg Jets.

A reminder that Saturday’s Marlies game at the Coliseum has been postponed indefinitely as their scheduled visiting opponent, the Springfield Thunderbirds, went into COVID protocol and so they cannot travel here. Sunday’s Marlies game against the Laval Rocket is going ahead as normal.

ICYMI

There was a lot of Leafs news yesterday from before the game.

Other News

Luke Schenn is still in the NHL! Oh, right. He’s a two time Stanley Cup Champion. That’s the winning pedigree the Canucks need right now.

Kadri on why trade from Maple Leafs to Avalanche was ‘blessing in disguise’ - Sportsnet

Trade from Toronto to Colorado quickly went from bitter to bittersweet for Nazem Kadri.

Halifax goalie, 16, says he's again faced racial slurs, this time at P.E.I. hockey tournament - CBC

Mark Connors, a Black 16-year-old goaltender with the Halifax Hawks U18 AA team who was called the N-word on the ice three years ago, says he has again been subjected to racial slurs, this time during a recent tournament in Charlottetown.