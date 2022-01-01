FTB: The Leafs ring in the New Year with their first game in weeks

Welcome to 2022! May it be better than 2021.

I feel like I said something very similar exactly one year ago...

The Maple Leafs are back in action against the Ottawa Senators tonight after an extra long holiday break due to games postponed both because many members of the team contracted COVID on their road trip in Western Canada.

From yesterday’s practice lines, it looks like the COVID situation is now mostly resolved.

Players practicing Dec. 31:



Forwards: Bunting, Engvall, Kämpf, Kaše, Kerfoot, Marner, Matthews, Mikheyev, Nylander, Ritchie, Simmonds, Spezza, Tavares



Defencemen: Biega, Brodie, Dermott, Holl, Kivihalme, Muzzin, Rielly, Sandin



Goalies: Campbell, Hutchinson, Mrázek — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) December 31, 2021

It’s great to see Marner back, and Ilya Mikheyev too, whom you may have missed actually returned from his annual major injury on December 14 and played in the one game against the Oilers before the Leafs were shut down.

The Marlies play the Senators too this afternoon, after stomping them 5-2 in Belleville on Thursday.

Other News

Brian Elliott had a really bad night. Here’s gaffe #1.

Here’s gaffe #2.

Alex Ovechkin set an NHL record last night.

The all-time PPG leader.



Congrats on making more history, Alex Ovechkin (@ovi8)!



Add him to your #NHLAllStar Fan Vote https://t.co/JOMxUndKd8 pic.twitter.com/fiPvas6VvS — NHL (@NHL) January 1, 2022

The below has since been confirmed by another journalist.

Two hours late so far on Calgary to Frankfurt flight. The Russian Juniors team was in back, trying to smoke cigarettes, not wearing masks, not listening to attendants. Cops swarmed the plane. We all had to get off while they and their luggage were removed. — Dr. Kathleen Scherf (@DrScherf) January 1, 2022

Apparently the plane was carrying all three of the Czech, Russian, and Finnish teams. The Finnish team was allowed to stay on the flight which eventually left several hours late. The Russians and Czechs were removed and have to stay in Canada until they can book another flight.