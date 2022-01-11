FTB: The Leafs head south-west for a pair of late games

The Maple Leafs four game swing through the US continues tonight with a game against the Vegas Golden Knights. This is the first of two games back-to-back—tomorrow’s is against the Arizona Coyotes—both with 10:00 p.m. ET starts, so if you live in Ontario you may want to take a nap after work today as both these games will go past midnight. Both games are TSN broadcasts too, meaning blackout restrictions will apply on NHL Live.

The Golden Knights sit at the top of the Pacific Division, though they seem to be regularly crushed by Central Division teams, several of which (the Avalanche, Blues, Wild, and Predators) have way higher points percentages that the Pacific teams in part because they crush them every time they visit. It’s hard to determine how good a team the Knights actually are at the moment, though this rare game against the Leafs might be a good benchmark for that purpose. We’ll have more detail on that in our preview of how the Leafs match-up against the Knights later this afternoon.

While the Leafs have been in the US, they’ve received some good news about one of their American prospects. Word came in yesterday from Harvard that Nick Abruzzese was named Player of the Week in the ECAC Conference.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK



Nick Abruzzese is ELITE. The @HarvardMHockey junior stayed hot with a 3️⃣ point game against Union on Saturday. He's now registered 9️⃣ points in his teams last three games (all wins).



Powered by @driscoll_hockey pic.twitter.com/sYDIACJ3EY — ECAC Hockey (@ecachockey) January 10, 2022

The Leafs drafted Abruzzese at the 2019 draft in the fourth round. He played in the USHL before that on the Chicago Steel, which is where Marlies coach Greg Moore came from.

But that award may only be the beginning of the good news this week for Abruzzese, and the second item is a real feather in his cap.

Two more players I've been told were added to US Olympic team are Toronto prospect Nick Abruzesse and Montreal prospect Sean Farrell, Harvard's top two scorers this season. USA is going super young and will be tons of fun to watch. Miracle on Ice all over again? — Ken Campbell (@Ken_Campbell27) January 11, 2022

Abruzzese could join Leafs draft pick Matt Knies on that Olympic team as he is also expected to be officially named at some point soon. The Olympic teams will likely have to be on the ground in China no more than three weeks from today as the opening ceremonies are on Friday February 4, so all this needs to be made official in the very near future.

Other News

Nazem Kadri is having the best season in his career. This is his 21st point in 12 games.

Evander Kane is on the move after the Sharks summarily terminated his contract for a very long list of reasons I won’t detail here. The NHL appears to have forgiven him though, with various outlets reporting that there is interest in signing him from at least ten different teams. Whatever happens here, it sounds like it will play out very soon.

From what I hear, he’ll have a contract with a new team by the end of the week. https://t.co/s89kU1Hgwq — Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) January 11, 2022

