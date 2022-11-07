Monday FTB: What was Boston thinking?

I don’t want to write that much about the Boston Bruins and the way they handled Mitchell Miller. There’s been plenty of much better writers who covered a lot more information than I could even remember to include.

What I do want to know is... what the hell were the Bruins thinking?

Let’s run through a quick TL;DR of everything they did wrong, I mean beyond the foundational error of signing him in the first place.

Did not talk to the victim’s family, not even to verify that he did actually apologize to the victim

Did not talk to the NHL to make sure they’d be okay with it

Did not talk to the victim’s family, not even to verify that he did actually apologize to the victim

Did not talk/listen to their own players how they felt about it

Did not talk to the victim’s family, not even to verify that he did actually apologize to the victim

Did not properly research the full scope of the past allegations and reporting of what Miller did to the victim for many years, including what he kept doing after he was found guilty of it in court

And the above is something they may have known BUT THEY DID NOT TALK TO THE VICTIM’S FAMILY NOT EVEN TO VERIFY THAT HE DID ACTUALLY APOLOGIZE TO THE VICTIM. I cannot stress enough how just... unabashedly stupid, shameless, and unnecessary all of what they did was, if they had just ever bothered to talk to the family. In fact, as of writing this at midnight last night, THEY STILL HAD NOT ONCE REACHED OUT TO THE VICTIM’S FAMILY TO TALK TO THEM.

I’m sure we’ll hear some more stories from insiders and reporters about what the hell was and is going on within the Bruins management. This kind of PR nightmare was handled about as badly as it could have been, and may be such a blemish that people lose their jobs because of it.

LINKS FROM THE BRANCHES

Recap: Erik Källgren helps the Maple Leafs steal the road win from the Hurricanes | by Katya

Back to Excited Episode 189: Righting the Ship | by Arvind and Fulemin

Sheldon Keefe provides a brief update on the Leafs goaltender injuries | by TLN

Game in 10: Maple Leafs complete statement weekend by grinding out a big road win in Carolina | by MLHS

Maple Leafs crease crisis: What should Toronto do minus its two top goaltenders? | by The Athletic

Samsonov to get MRI; Murray return ‘on the horizon’ | by TSN

Canadiens’ Anderson suspended two games for boarding Pietrangelo | by Sportsnet

Have a great Monday everyone!