FTB: The Leafs head home after a not great trip out west

The Toronto Maple Leafs road Western Conference roadtrip has come to an end with one win and two losses. The lone win came last night against the Seattle Kraken, who they defeated 6-2. Here’s our recap of last night’s game:

The win against the Kraken was expected—the expansion team is not having a good first season and sits in last place of the eight teams in their division—the losses to the Flames and Canucks were tough to swallow.

The next Leafs game is Thursday in Toronto against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Olympic Hockey

The men’s qualifying round is under way now, with three of the four games already complete.

Denmark defeated Latvia 3-2

Slovakia defeated Germany 4-0

and by the time this is published the Switzerland vs. Czech Republic game will be over, but I do have to sleep at some point, so I leave it to you to find the results of that game at this link here.

The final qualification game is Canada vs. China, literally the top of the qualification group against the bottom, which starts at 8:00 a.m. this morning.

The women’s hockey finals are tomorrow; the bronze medal game is in morning, and the gold medal game—Canada vs. USA—is late-night.

Other News

The big NHL news of the day was about Tyler Toffoli moving from Montreal to Calgary.

Jack Eichel to Debut on Wednesday, Mark Stone To Be Placed on Injured Reserve - Knights On Ice

Stone’s assignment to long-term injured reserve opens up the cap space needed for Eichel to enter the lineup, and the Golden Knights will need to find a way to open up additional space if and when Stone returns during the regular season.