FTB: Will Auston Matthews get to 60?

The Maple Leafs kick off a week long four game road trip tonight. The first stop is to play the Philadelphia Flyers, then they will swing through Florida to play both the Panthers and Lightning and then end the trip in Texas to play the Stars. That’s a lot of travel and games to play, all in only six days. Let’s hope no more players get injured during this time.

Speaking of injuries, Jack Campbell is back from his, and he’s been confirmed as the starter tonight. We’ll have our preview of the game out this afternoon.

Meanwhile, we’re still celebrating Auston Matthews scoring his 50th goal. Here’s a fun bit of trivia about that:

@MarkGio05 scored his first goal as a Leaf in Toronto on a night @AM34 scores his 50th. He scored his first NHL goal (2 actually) October 14 2006 in Toronto on a night Mats Sundin scored his 500th career goal. pic.twitter.com/fon50ayDyE — Jim Ralph (@Jim_Ralph) April 2, 2022

The question now is how many more can he score in the rest of the season? There’s 15 games left, so 60 goals is a real possibility. There’s also some more milestones coming up for him too; his next goal will be the 250th of his NHL career, and assuming he plays all four games on this road trip, the game in Dallas will be his 500th game as a Maple Leaf.

There’s a poll below on how high you think that goal tally can go.

Other News

Ève Gascon started in net again last night for the Gatineau Olympiques and this time she got a win. She is the first woman goalie to record a win in a QMJHL game since Charline Labonté in 2001. The team had quite a celebration after the game.

Ève Gascon’s teammates celebrating her first win in the Q tonight

pic.twitter.com/1ebsAxaWqx — mitch marney (@marnylandersen) April 2, 2022

The Rangers lost 3-0 to the Islanders last night. Artemi Panarin summed up the Rangers game quite succinctly.

Panarin (via translator): “We came out and shit our pants out there.” — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) April 2, 2022

Gerard Gallant had a few more words.

Gerard Gallant on tonight's Rangers loss:



"The Islanders played a good game. We were horses**t. But at least we do it together as a team" pic.twitter.com/qt8jlTcqZp — Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) April 2, 2022

Between the legs pass. Oh my.

This is just spectacular stuff from Nick Paul. Think he’s enjoying his new team? pic.twitter.com/9CmFgqIxa8 — Bolts Jolts (@BoltsJolts) April 2, 2022

If you thought that pass was something, check out Zegras pulling of some lacrosse moves again on this goal. It would be fun to see Matthews pull this off now too.

A legend retired in Buffalo last night. Is there anyone who you would give a banner at the Leafs arena?

Regina, Saskatoon city councils approve request to help fund world junior hockey bid - CBC

City councils in Regina and Saskatoon have unanimously approved a request to put up $350,000 each should the cities win a joint bid to host the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championships.