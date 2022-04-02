 clock menu more-arrow no yes

FTB: Will Auston Matthews get to 60?

The Leafs start a four game road trip tonight and Matthews starts his quest for 60 goals.

NHL: MAR 28 Panthers at Maple Leafs Photograph by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Maple Leafs kick off a week long four game road trip tonight. The first stop is to play the Philadelphia Flyers, then they will swing through Florida to play both the Panthers and Lightning and then end the trip in Texas to play the Stars. That’s a lot of travel and games to play, all in only six days. Let’s hope no more players get injured during this time.

Speaking of injuries, Jack Campbell is back from his, and he’s been confirmed as the starter tonight. We’ll have our preview of the game out this afternoon.

Meanwhile, we’re still celebrating Auston Matthews scoring his 50th goal. Here’s a fun bit of trivia about that:

The question now is how many more can he score in the rest of the season? There’s 15 games left, so 60 goals is a real possibility. There’s also some more milestones coming up for him too; his next goal will be the 250th of his NHL career, and assuming he plays all four games on this road trip, the game in Dallas will be his 500th game as a Maple Leaf.

There’s a poll below on how high you think that goal tally can go.

Other News

Ève Gascon started in net again last night for the Gatineau Olympiques and this time she got a win. She is the first woman goalie to record a win in a QMJHL game since Charline Labonté in 2001. The team had quite a celebration after the game.

The Rangers lost 3-0 to the Islanders last night. Artemi Panarin summed up the Rangers game quite succinctly.

Gerard Gallant had a few more words.

Between the legs pass. Oh my.

If you thought that pass was something, check out Zegras pulling of some lacrosse moves again on this goal. It would be fun to see Matthews pull this off now too.

A legend retired in Buffalo last night. Is there anyone who you would give a banner at the Leafs arena?

Regina, Saskatoon city councils approve request to help fund world junior hockey bid - CBC
City councils in Regina and Saskatoon have unanimously approved a request to put up $350,000 each should the cities win a joint bid to host the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championships.

Poll

How many goals will Matthews have at the end of the season?

