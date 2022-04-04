FTB: The Rocket Race heats up

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

On Saturday night, Auston Matthews moved one step closer to breaking the Maple Leafs season goal record by scoring his 51st goal against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Last night, Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl scored his 50th goal, putting one past the Anaheim Ducks in a blowout victory.

Then we have the rest in the race, like Chris Kreider in third with 46 goals, and Alexander Ovechkin in fourth with 42.

No matter who's chasing him, Matthews stays just ahead of the next skater, taking aim for a back to back Richard Trophy win.

The Leafs have a tough road trip ahead, facing the Stars, Panthers, and Lightning before some more games against should-be-easy-to-score-on teams like the Senators, Canadiens, Flyers, and Red Wings.

The Oilers mostly play Western Conference teams, and the west is awful so really Draisaitl’s goals should only count for half.

In other Leafs news, have you been wondering what we think about the newest additions to the team?

Well the boys of Back to Excited have everything figured out for you:

Health wise, the Leafs were on an upswing as of late but William Nylander missed practice yesterday, and on the Marlies Nick Robertson took a bad hit last night.

Nick Robertson takes a knee from Dylan Samberg and looks to be in some considerable pain.



He struggled to get to the #Marlies bench. pic.twitter.com/6iIJIQPt9s — Nick Barden (@nickbarden) April 3, 2022

He did return but it's been a rough injury year for Robertson.

I know its stupid to care what a former NHL tweener thinks, but Tyson Nash really should just stop talking.

Nash says he shouldn't have said "skill it up" but rather "hot dogging". He also didn't like the way the Ducks players "smiled" and "smirked" after scoring and when you do that what followed "is what you have to be prepared for".



Not sure this makes anything better for Nash. https://t.co/sACDI2rGc0 — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) April 3, 2022

Mason McTavish played in the OHL, then the World Juniors, then the Olympics, and was then traded to a new OHL team.

On that note, and amid the cries of my sick children, have a good day folks. The Leafs play at 7:30 in Tampa. Hope you booked your plane tickets!